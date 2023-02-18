Colorado at Arizona Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Colorado at Arizona prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Colorado at Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson,AZ

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Colorado (15-12), Arizona (23-4)

Colorado at Arizona Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

The Buffs are making a nice late charge.

They came off a brutal run to wi three of their last four including a nice performance at Arizona State to potentially set up a big final kick. That was all good, but beat Arizona in Tucson and …

Nah, the NCAA Tournament isn’t happening without a Pac-12 Tournament championship, but … do this, beat USC and UCLA in Boulder, and all of a sudden this gets interesting.

To do this, though, they have to keep owning the boards. They’re the second-best rebounding team in the Pac-12 after Arizona, they’ll keep coming at the Wildcats in waves – they’re deep – and they force enough turnovers to make a difference.

However …

Why Arizona Will Win

Arizona is devastating at home.

It’s size will matter here, and it’s moving the ball around too well to set up all of those easy shots to flirt with 50% from the field on the year.

Colorado might be able to score a bit, and it’ll hang around enough on the boards to not get killed, but the three point shooting isn’t there to keep up the pace, and there will be too many points given away.

Colorado will lose big in the free throw battle and will turn it over for too many easy points.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Arizona is special in McKale. It lost to Washington State in a strange performance back in early January, and that’s been it for mistakes.

The defense has been a brick wall at home, and the offense should score at will when it has to. There won’t be too much drama even though the Colorado D will keep this from getting brutal.

Colorado at Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 77, Colorado 62

Line: Arizona -12, o/u:147.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Ranking: 3

