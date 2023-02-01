College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 20 Best Quarterbacks

Who are the best and brightest quarterbacks in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Quarterbacks
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballnews
They’re the ones who make the biggest and most immediate impact in the transfer portal – the quarterbacks are still the stars.
Granted, the four teams in the College Football Playoff were all led by homegrown stars – for the most part, even though Stetson Bennett left and came back – but that Caleb Williams guy was pretty good.
Based on a loose combination of best player/will make the biggest impact, here are the 20 best quarterbacks in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all landed.
2023 Transfer Portal Rankings
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches
20 Mikey Keene
New School: Fresno State
Former School: UCF
19 Jack Plummer
New School: Louisville
Former School: Cal
18 Cade McNamara
New School: Iowa
Former School: Michigan
17 Luke Altmyer
New School: Illinois
Former School: Ole Miss
16 Emory Jones
New School: Cincinnati
Former School: Arizona State
15 Davis Brin
New School: Georgia Southern
Former School: Tulsa
14 Nick Evers
New School: Wisconsin
Former School: Oklahoma
13 Jeff Sims
New School: Nebraska
Former School: Georgia Tech
12 Phil Jurkovec
New School: Pitt
Former School: Boston College
11 Collin Schlee
New School: UCLA
Former School: Kent State
10 Kedon Slovis
New School: BYU
Former School: Pitt
9 JT Daniels
New School: Rice
Former School: West Virginia
8 Hudson Card
New School: Purdue
Former School: Texas
7 Brennan Armstrong
New School: NC State
Former School: Virginia
6 Tanner Mordecai
New School: Wisconsin
Former School: SMU
5 Spencer Sanders
New School: Ole Miss
Former School: Oklahoma State
4 Devin Leary
New School: Kentucky
Former School: NC State
3 DJ Uiagalelei
New School: Oregon State
Former School: Clemson
2 Sam Hartman
New School: Notre Dame
Former School: Wake Forest
1 Shedeur Sanders
New School: Colorado
Former School: Jackson State
2023 Transfer Portal Rankings
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College