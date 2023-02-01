College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Wide Receivers



College Football Features



Who are the best and brightest wide receivers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Wide Receivers

There are a whole lot of top teams that could’ve used some wide receiver help through the transfer portal last year – looking your way, Alabama – and they’re about to land them this time around.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top wide receivers in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 wide receivers in the transfer portal you need to know.

2023 Transfer Portal Rankings
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches

15 Tyrone Broden

New School: Arkansas
Former School: Bowling Green

14 Theo Wease

New School: Missouri
Former School: Oklahoma

13 Jimmy Horn Jr.

New School: Colorado
Former School: USF

12 Dont’e Thornton

New School: Tennessee
Former School: Oregon

11 Tre Harris

New School: Ole Miss
Former School: Louisiana Tech

10 Traeshon Holden

New School: Oregon
Former School: Alabama

9 J. Michael Sturdivant

New School: UCLA
Former School: Cal

8 RaRa Thomas

New School: Georgia
Former School: Mississippi State

7 De’Zhaun Stribling

New School: Oklahoma State
Former School: Washington State

6 Tyrese Chambers

New School: Maryland
Former School: FIU

5 Devontez Walker

New School: North Carolina
Former School: Kent State

4 Elijah Spencer

New School: Minnesota
Former School: Charlotte

3 Dante Cephas

New School: Penn State
Former School: Kent State

2 Dorian Singer

New School: USC
Former School: Arizona

1 Dominic Lovett

New School: Georgia
Former School: Missouri

