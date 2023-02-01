College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Tight Ends

Who are the best and brightest tight ends in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Tight Ends
The tight end transfers are strong this season. They’re instant impact playmakers – the ones on this list should all play huge roles. Don’t be shocked if this turns out to be among the better positions in this transfer cycle.
Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top tight end in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.
They’re the 15 tight ends in the transfer portal you need to know.
15 Kole Taylor
New School: West Virginia
Former School: LSU
14 Tanner Arkin
New School: Illinois
Former School: Colorado State
13 Moliki Matavao
New School: UCLA
Former School: Oregon
12 Tyneil Hopper
New School: Michigan State
Former School: Boise State
11 Jack Bech
New School: LSU
Former School: TCU
10 Josh Cuevas
New School: Washington
Former School: Cal Poly
9 Austin Stogner
New School: Oklahoma
Former School: South Carolina
8 Erick Ali
New School: Iowa
Former School: Michigan
7 Rivaldo Fairweather
New School: Auburn
Former School: FIU
6 Arik Gilbert
New School: Nebraska
Former School: Georgia
5 Kyle Morlock
New School: Florida State
Former School: Shorter
4 Trey Knox
New School: South Carolina
Former School: Arkansas
3 Seydou Traore
New School: Colorado
Former School: Arkansas State
2 CJ Dippre
New School: Alabama
Former School: Maryland
1 Jaheim Bell
New School: Florida State
Former School: South Carolina
