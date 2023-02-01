College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Running Backs

Who are the best and brightest running backs in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Running Backs
They might not get the spotlight and press of the quarterbacks, but the running backs can make a whole lot of noise once they switch to their new teams.
Who’ll make the biggest impacts, who’ll have the best seasons, and where are all the top running backs going? Here’s our ranking of the top backs in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all landed.
They’re the 15 running backs in the transfer portal you need to know.
15 Asa Martin
New School: Troy
Former School: Memphis
14 Jaren Mangham
New School: Michigan State
Former School: USF
13 Dillon Johnson
New School: Washington
Former School: Mississippi State
12 Byron Cardwell
New School: Cal
Former School: Oregon
11 Ray Davis
New School: Kentucky
Former School: Vanderbilt
10 Aidan Robbins
New School: BYU
Former School: UNLV
9 LJ Johnson
New School: SMU
Former School: Texas A&M
8 Kavosiey Smoke
New School: Colorado
Former School: Kentucky
7 Dominic Richardson
New School: Baylor
Former School: Oklahoma State
6 Treshaun Ward
New School: Kansas State
Former School: Florida State
5 Brian Battie
New School: Auburn
Former School: USF
4 Carson Steele
New School: UCLA
Former School: Ball State
3 MarShawn Lloyd
New School: USC
Former School: South Carolina
2 Trey Sanders
New School: TCU
Former School: Alabama
1 Sean Tyler
New School: Minnesota
Former School: Western Michigan
