College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Running Backs

Who are the best and brightest running backs in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Running Backs

They might not get the spotlight and press of the quarterbacks, but the running backs can make a whole lot of noise once they switch to their new teams.

Who’ll make the biggest impacts, who’ll have the best seasons, and where are all the top running backs going? Here’s our ranking of the top backs in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all landed.

They’re the 15 running backs in the transfer portal you need to know.

15 Asa Martin

New School: Troy

Former School: Memphis

14 Jaren Mangham

New School: Michigan State

Former School: USF

13 Dillon Johnson

New School: Washington

Former School: Mississippi State

12 Byron Cardwell

New School: Cal

Former School: Oregon

11 Ray Davis

New School: Kentucky

Former School: Vanderbilt

10 Aidan Robbins

New School: BYU

Former School: UNLV

9 LJ Johnson

New School: SMU

Former School: Texas A&M

8 Kavosiey Smoke

New School: Colorado

Former School: Kentucky

7 Dominic Richardson

New School: Baylor

Former School: Oklahoma State

6 Treshaun Ward

New School: Kansas State

Former School: Florida State

5 Brian Battie

New School: Auburn

Former School: USF

4 Carson Steele

New School: UCLA

Former School: Ball State

3 MarShawn Lloyd

New School: USC

Former School: South Carolina

2 Trey Sanders

New School: TCU

Former School: Alabama

1 Sean Tyler

New School: Minnesota

Former School: Western Michigan

