College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Offensive Guards, Centers

Who are the best and brightest offensive guards and centers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Offensive Guards and Centers

The interior of the offensive line might not generate a ton of buzz, but ask Michigan how much of an impact a key transfer can make – Olusegun Oluwatimi from Virginia was a dominant force at center. Watch out for a few instant fixes from this year’s batch.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top offensive guards and centers in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 offensive guards and centers in the transfer portal you need to know.

15 Keiondre Jones

New School: Florida State

Former School: Auburn

14 Spencer Holstege

New School: UCLA

Former School: Purdue

13 Paul Maile (C)

New School: BYU

Former School: Utah

12 Casey Roddick

New School: Florida State

Former School: Colorado

11 Jarrett Kingston

New School: USC

Former School: Washington State

10 Drake Nugent

New School: Michigan

Former School: Stanford

9 Willie Lampkin

New School: North Carolina

Former School: Coastal Carolina

8 Clark Barrington

New School: Baylor

Former School: BYU

7 Kyle Hergel

New School: Boston College

Former School: Texas State

6 Jake Renfro (C)

New School: Wisconsin

Former School: Cincinnati

5 Avery Jones

New School: Auburn

Former School: East Carolina

4 Junior Angilau

New School: Oregon

Former School: Texas

3 Matthew Lee (C)

New School: Miami

Former School: UCF

2 Javion Cohen

New School: Miami

Former School: Alabama

1 LaDairus Henderson

New School: Michigan

Former School: Arizona State

