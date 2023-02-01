College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Linebackers

Who are the best and brightest linebackers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Linebackers

Oh is this bunch good.

From a few thumpers who can stop the run, to a few hybrids who can do a little of everything, to a bunch of defenders who’ll step right in and become quarterbacks of the defense, there’s going to be a whole lot of noise being made by this year’s group of linebackers in the transfer portal.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top linebackers in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 linebackers in the transfer portal you need to know.

15 Jestin Jacobs

New School: Oregon

Former School: Iowa

14 Ryan Selig

New School: Minnesota

Former School: Western Michigan

13 DeMario Tolan

New School: Auburn

Former School: LSU

12 JB Brown

New School: Kansas

Former School: Bowling Green

11 Jamil Muhammad

New School: USC

Former School: Georgia State

10 Monty Montgomery

New School: Ole Miss

Former School: Louisville

9 Francisco Mauigoa

New School: Miami

Former School: Washington State

8 Levani Damuni

New School: Utah

Former School: Stanford

7 Antonio Grier

New School: Arkansas

Former School: USF

6 Femi Oladejo

New School: UCLA

Former School: Cal

5 Keenan Pili

New School: Tennessee

Former School: BYU

4 Justin Flowe

New School: Arizona

Former School: Oregon

3 Mason Cobb

New School: USC

Former School: Oklahoma State

2 Ernest Hausmann

New School: Michigan

Former School: Nebraska

1 Omar Speights

New School: LSU

Former School: Oregon State

