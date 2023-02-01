College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Linebackers

Who are the best and brightest linebackers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Linebackers
Oh is this bunch good.
From a few thumpers who can stop the run, to a few hybrids who can do a little of everything, to a bunch of defenders who’ll step right in and become quarterbacks of the defense, there’s going to be a whole lot of noise being made by this year’s group of linebackers in the transfer portal.
Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top linebackers in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.
They’re the 15 linebackers in the transfer portal you need to know.
2023 Transfer Portal Rankings
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches
15 Jestin Jacobs
New School: Oregon
Former School: Iowa
14 Ryan Selig
New School: Minnesota
Former School: Western Michigan
13 DeMario Tolan
New School: Auburn
Former School: LSU
12 JB Brown
New School: Kansas
Former School: Bowling Green
11 Jamil Muhammad
New School: USC
Former School: Georgia State
10 Monty Montgomery
New School: Ole Miss
Former School: Louisville
9 Francisco Mauigoa
New School: Miami
Former School: Washington State
8 Levani Damuni
New School: Utah
Former School: Stanford
7 Antonio Grier
New School: Arkansas
Former School: USF
6 Femi Oladejo
New School: UCLA
Former School: Cal
5 Keenan Pili
New School: Tennessee
Former School: BYU
4 Justin Flowe
New School: Arizona
Former School: Oregon
3 Mason Cobb
New School: USC
Former School: Oklahoma State
2 Ernest Hausmann
New School: Michigan
Former School: Nebraska
1 Omar Speights
New School: LSU
Former School: Oregon State
