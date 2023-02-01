College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Defensive Tackles

Who are the best and brightest defensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Defensive Tackles

USC, Oklahoma, and other defenses that needed to build up the infrastructure made big splashes in the transfer portal. It’s a very, very good group that goes deep with plenty of versatile options to work with. There might not be a slew of huge names, but it’s one of the better position in this year’s portal.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top defensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 defensive tackles in the transfer portal you need to know.

2023 Transfer Portal Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C

DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches

15 Devin Phillips

New School: Kansas

Former School: Colorado State

14 Keeshawn Silver

New School: Kentucky

Former School: North Carolina

13 Tunmise Adeleye

New School: Michigan State

Former School: Texas A&M

12 Paris Shand

New School: LSU

Former School: Arizona

11 Mosiah Nasili-Kite

New School: Auburn

Former School: Maryland

10 Jarrett Jackson

New School: Michigan State

Former School: Florida State

9 Jacob Lacey

New School: Oklahoma

Former School: Notre Dame

8 Jordan Jefferson

New School: LSU

Former School: West Virginia

7 Anthony Lucas

New School: USC

Former School: Texas A&M

6 Jack Sullivan (DE)

New School: USC

Former School: Purdue

5 Darrell Jackson

New School: Florida State

Former School: Miami

4 Kyon Barrs

New School: USC

Former School: Arizona

3 CamRon Jackson

New School: Florida

Former School: Memphis

2 Braden Fiske

New School: Florida State

Former School: Western Michigan

1 Justin Rogers

New School: Auburn

Former School: Kentucky

