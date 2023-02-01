College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Cornerbacks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Predictions

College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Cornerbacks

By February 1, 2023 12:32 am

By

Who are the best and brightest cornerbacks in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Cornerbacks

Outside of quarterback, the corners might be the most starting-ready position in this year’s transfer portal.

Who doesn’t want to play corner for Deion Sanders? Colorado got a few fantastic cornerbacks, North Carolina lost a few big talents, and a few talents rom the FCS are about to become extremely important on a bigger stage.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 cornerbacks in the transfer portal you need to know.

15 Jestin Jacobs

New School: Oregon
Former School: Iowa

15 Tayvion Beasley

New School: Colorado
Former School: Jackson State

14 Gavin Holmes

New School: Texas
Former School: Wake Forest

13 Ja’Quan Sheppard

New School: Maryland
Former School: Cincinnati

12 JQ Hardaway

New School: Kentucky
Former School: Cincinnati

11 Duce Chestnut

New School: LSU
Former School: Syracuse

10 Davonte Brown

New School: Miami
Former School: UCF

9 Alijah Huzzie

New School: North Carolina
Former School: ETSU

8 Storm Duck

New School: Penn State
Former School: North Carolina

7 Davison Igbinosun

New School: UNDECIDED
Former School: Ole Miss

6 Denver Harris

New School: LSU
Former School: Texas A&M

5 Christian Roland-Wallace

New School: USC
Former School: Arizona

4 Tony Grimes

New School: Texas A&M
Former School: North Carolina

3 Fentrell Cypress

New School: Florida State
Former School: Virginia

2 Zy Alexander

New School: LSU
Former School: SE Louisiana

1 Travis Hunter

New School: Colorado
Former School: Jackson State

