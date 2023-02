College Football Transfer Portal 2023: Every Team's Top Transfer You Should Know

Who are the players you have to know from the 2023 college football transfer portal? Who’s the main new guy for every team, and who are the biggest losses?

It’s a new world of college football now with the transfer portal changing the game.

Teams are able to upgrade areas quickly, but they also have to deal with the loss of some of their own key players. Who are the players who’ll make the biggest impact for their respective teams and who are the biggest losses?

These are the transfer portal players you need to know for each team.

2023 Transfer Portal Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C

DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches

Transfer Portal: Every Team’s Transfer To Know

ACC | American Athletic | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballnews

College Football Transfer Portal 2023: ACC

Boston College

CB Khari Johnson

Former School: Arkansas

Career Stats: 38 tackles, 3 broken up passes

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: QB Phil Jurkovec to Pitt

Clemson

QB Paul Tyson

Former School: Arizona State

Career Stats: 150 passing yards

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: QB DJ Uiagalelei to Oregon State

Duke

CB Al Blades

Former School: Miami

Career Stats: 91 tackles, 4 iNT, 14 broken up passes

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: NONE

Florida State

TE Jaheim Bell

Former School: South Carolina

Career Stats: 56 catches, 757 yards, 7 TD, 80 caries, 301 yards, 3 TD

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: CB Sam McCall to Texas A&M

Georgia Tech

QB Haynes King

Former School: Texas A&M

Career Stats: 1,579 yards, 10 TD, 10 INT, 150 rushing yards, 1 TD

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: QB Jeff Sims to Nebraska

Louisville

QB Jack Plummer

Former School: Cal

Career Stats: 6,500 yards, 47 TD, 19 INT, 2 rushing TD

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: LB Monty Montgomery to Ole Miss

Miami

C/OT Matthew Lee

Former School: UCF

Career Stats: All-star center for UCF, can play guard

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: S Avantae Williams to Maryland

NC State

QB Brennan Armstrong

Former School: Virginia

Career Stats: 9,034 yards, 58 TD, 35 INT, 1,267 rushing yards, 20 TD

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: QB Devin Leary to Kentucky

North Carolina

CB Alijah Huzzie

Former School: ETSU

Career Stats: 179 tackles, 12 INT, 32 broken up passes

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: CB Tony Grimes to Texas A&M

Pitt

QB Phil Jurkovec

Former School: Boston College

Career Stats: 5,405 yards, 37 TD, 17 INT, 568 rushing yards, 9 TD

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: QB Kedon Slovis to BYU

Syracuse

CB Jaeden Gould

Former School: Nebraska

Career Stats: No Stats

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: CB Duce Chestnut to LSU

Virginia

QB Tony Muskett

Former School: Monmouth

Career Stats: 5,687 yards, 51 TD, 16 INT, 149 rushing yards, 5 TD

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: CB Fentrell Cypress to Florida State

Virginia Tech

WR Ali Jennings

Former School: Old Dominion

Career Stats: 142 catches, 2,265 yards, 16 TD

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: WR Kaleb Smith to Notre Dame

Wake Forest

WR Walker Merrill

Former School: Tennessee

Career Stats: 13 catches, 168 yards, 3 TD

Biggest Transfer Portal Loss: QB Sam Hartman to Notre Dame

Transfer Portal: Every Team’s Transfer To Know

ACC | American Athletic | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA

IND | MAC | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt

NEXT: College Football Transfer Portal 2023: American Athletic Conference