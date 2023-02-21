College Football Attendance Rankings: 2023 CFN Five-Year Program Analysis

How many people show up? As a part of the CFN 2023 Five-Year Program Analysis, the attendance is a major factor. Here are the rankings from No. 1 to 133.

College Football Attendance Rankings 2023

101-133 | 76-100 | 51-75 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

2022 Attendance Rankings 1 to 133

5-Year Conference Attendance Rankings

2022 Conference Attendance Rankings

Winning is everything.

Well, almost everything.

Putting fans in the stands is a more important measure of how successful a college program is, and not just as a show of support. Other college sports might be able to generate revenue, but football almost always carries the weight of an entire athletic department. Get the customers to show up, and everything flows from there.

2020 painfully showed just how true that all really is.

We didn’t do this after that season – there wasn’t enough attendance to rank – and we’re in a whole new world now.

Realignment plays a big role, media rights are everything, and there are new revenue streams for the players and coaches along with the programs. But attendance still matters for the schools, the surrounding businesses, and for the entire buzz of a college atmosphere.

So remember, some of the numbers are a bit off-kilter because some schools didn’t have fans in the stands in 2020. This reflects that.

Below are the rankings from 1 to 133, welcoming in Jacksonville State and Sam Houston to the FBS party, and including James Madison who made its debut last year.

Attendance is based on the average per game over the last five years, followed up by % capacity, followed by the average home attendance for every school last season.

133 Sam Houston

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 6,200.6

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 44.29%

2022 Average Attendance: 7,611

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 54.36%

132 Northern Illinois

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 7,493.40

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 31.76%

2022 Average Attendance: 9,198

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 38.98%

131 UMass

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 7,935.40

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 46.68%

2022 Average Attendance: 10,800

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 63.53%

130 Ball State

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 8,866.80

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 39.41%

2022 Average Attendance: 11,637

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 51.72%

129 FIU

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 9,207.20

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 46.04%

2022 Average Attendance: 14,888

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 74.44%

128 Charlotte

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 9,821.40

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 64.13%

2022 Average Attendance: 10,907

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 71.22%

127 Kent State

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 10,414.40

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 41.13%

2022 Average Attendance: 13,354

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 52.74%

126 Central Michigan

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 11,388.40

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 37.64%

2022 Average Attendance: 15,823

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 52.30%

125 Akron

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 11,606.00

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 38.69%

2022 Average Attendance: 11,199

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 37.33%

124 New Mexico State

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 11,689.80

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 38.53%

2022 Average Attendance: 14,993

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 49.41%

123 Bowling Green

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 11,752.60

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 48.97%

2022 Average Attendance: 11,664

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 48.60%

122 Miami University

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 11,761.60

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 48.43%

2022 Average Attendance: 15,065

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 62.03%

121 San Jose State

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 12,304.00

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 40.41%

2022 Average Attendance: 16,422

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 54.02%

120 Middle Tennessee

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 12,475.60

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 40.52%

2022 Average Attendance: 14,364

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 46.65%

119 ULM

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 12,570.40

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 41.31%

2022 Average Attendance: 13,380

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 43.97%

118 Coastal Carolina

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 12,612.60

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 60.10%

2022 Average Attendance: 17,168

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 82.85%

117 Eastern Michigan

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 12,708.20

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 42.08%

2022 Average Attendance: 15,186

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 50.28%

116 New Mexico

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 12,726.40

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 32.45%

2022 Average Attendance: 14,966

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 38.16%

115 Buffalo

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 12,956.60

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 44.66%

2022 Average Attendance: 14,857

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 51.21%

114 WKU

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 13,079.20

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 59.15%

2022 Average Attendance: 15,440

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 69.82%

113 Western Michigan

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 13,092.00

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 43.35%

2022 Average Attendance: 15,260

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 50.53%

112 Hawaii

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 13,469.20

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 585.11%*

2022 Average Attendance: 9,210

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 400.09%*

*Hawaii’s stadium capacity numbers are way off because the attendance in former Aloha Stadium still shows up in this for another two years.

111 Georgia State

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 13,741.00

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 54.96%

2022 Average Attendance: 16,023

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 64.09%

110 Ohio

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 13,859.00

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 57.75%

2022 Average Attendance: 17,692

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 73.72%

109 Georgia Southern

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 13,943.60

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 55.77%

2022 Average Attendance: 17,379

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 69.52%

108 Nevada

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 13,998.20

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 46.66%

2022 Average Attendance: 14,905

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 49.68%

107 Texas State

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 14,335.60

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 47.79%

2022 Average Attendance: 17,451

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 58.17%

106 Arkansas State

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 14,359.80

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 47.26%

2022 Average Attendance: 15,265

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 50.24%

105 Tulsa

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 14,392.20

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 47.97%

2022 Average Attendance: 18,745

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 62.48%

104 UTEP

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 14,619.80

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 28.12%

2022 Average Attendance: 19,134

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 36.80%

103 Liberty

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 14,798.20

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 59.19%

2022 Average Attendance: 20,954

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 83.82%

102 Old Dominion

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 14,813.00

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 65.89%

2022 Average Attendance: 20,232

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 90.00%

101 Louisiana Tech

2018-2022 Attendance Average: 15,001.60

5-Year Filled Stadium Capacity 52.52%

2022 Average Attendance: 15,082

2022 Filled Stadium Capacity 52.80%

