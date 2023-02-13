College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams Week 15

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – after Week 15

College Basketball Rankings: Week 15

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 15

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

Contact @ColFootballNews

Okay, yeah, we’re College Football News, so it takes a little while to get up to the speed we should be at for college basketball.

The predictions are doing okay, things are starting to become clear, and we’ve seen enough to do this right.

Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for Week 15 from 1-68 – 68 for the number of teams in the NCAA Tournament, even though a bulk of them here will be knocked out by conference champions with automatic bids.

68 Loyola Marymount Lions 17-10

Remaining Schedule: Gonzaga, Pacific, at Pepperdine

67 UCF Knights 15-9

Remaining Schedule: at Memphis, Cincinnati, USF, at Tulsa, at Temple, East Carolina

66 UAB Blazers 17-8

Remaining Schedule: at UTEP, at UTSA, Rice, at WKU, at Charlotte

65 Penn State Nittany Lions 14-11

Remaining Schedule: Illinois, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, Rutgers, at Northwestern, Maryland

64 North Texas Mean Green 19-5

Remaining Schedule: at Louisiana Tech, at UTEP, at Charlotte, Middle, Tennessee, WKU

63 Florida Gators 13-12

Remaining Schedule: Ole Miss, at Arkansas, Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, at Georgia, LSU

62 Michigan Wolverines 14-11

Remaining Schedule: at Wisconsin, Michigan State, at Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana

61 Vanderbilt Commodores 13-12

Remaining Schedule: at South Carolina, Auburn, at LSU, Florida, at Kentucky, Mississippi State

60 Drake Bulldogs 20-6

Remaining Schedule: at Northern Iowa, Belmont, Illinois State, at Bradley

59 Liberty Flames 18-6

Remaining Schedule: at Kennesaw State, at Jacksonville State, at Queens University, Queens University

57 Utah Utes 17-9

Remaining Schedule: at Arizona, at Arizona State, UCLA, USC, at Colorado

57 College of Charleston 23-3

Remaining Schedule: Northeastern, at Elon, Towson, Stony Brook

56 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 20-4

Remaining Schedule: at South Alabama, Georgia Southern, at Old Dominion, at Texas State

55 Seton Hall Pirates 14-11

Remaining Schedule: Georgetown, at UConn, Xavier, Villanova, at Providence

54 Arizona State Sun Devils 18-8

Remaining Schedule: Colorado, Utah, at Arizona, at UCLA, at USC

53 North Carolina Tar Heels 16-9

Remaining Schedule: Miami, at NC State, at Notre Dame, Virginia, at Florida State, Duke

52 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-9

Remaining Schedule: Miami, at NC State, at Notre Dame, Boston College, at Syracuse

51 Utah State Aggies 18-7

Remaining Schedule: Air Force, Nevada, at Wyoming, at UNLV, Boise State

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 15

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

NEXT: CFN 2023 College Basketball Rankings: Week 15 Top 50