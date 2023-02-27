College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams February 27

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Monday, February 27
College Basketball Rankings: Week 17
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 17
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for February 27th from 1 to 68.
68 Drake Bulldogs 24-7
Previous Rank: 60
Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament
67 Toledo Rockets 23-6
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: at Central Michigan, at Ball State
66 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 25-6
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: Sun Belt Tournament
65 UAB Blazers 22-8
Previous Rank: 65
Remaining Schedule: at Charlotte
64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-11
Previous Rank: 64
Remaining Schedule: SMU
63 Liberty Flames 24-7
Previous Rank: 63
Remaining Schedule: Atlantic Sun Tournament
62 College of Charleston 28-3
Previous Rank: 62
Remaining Schedule: Colonial Athletic Tournament
61 Bradley Braves 23-8
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: Missouri Valley Tournament
60 Vanderbilt Commodores 16-13
Previous Rank: 61
Remaining Schedule: at Kentucky, Mississippi State
59 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 27-4
Previous Rank: 56
Remaining Schedule: Summit Tournament
58 Florida Atlantic Owls 26-3
Previous Rank: 54
Remaining Schedule: at Louisiana Tech
57 Seton Hall Pirates 16-13
Previous Rank: 55
Remaining Schedule: Villanova, at Providence
56 New Mexico Lobos 20-9
Previous Rank: 52
Remaining Schedule: Fresno State, at Colorado State
55 Boise State Broncos 22-7
Previous Rank: 47
Remaining Schedule: San Diego State, at Utah State
54 Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-13
Previous Rank: 49
Remaining Schedule: Baylor, at Texas Tech
53 Oregon Ducks 16-13
Previous Rank: 51
Remaining Schedule: Cal, Stanford
52 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 18-11
Previous Rank: 53
Remaining Schedule: Boston College, at Syracuse
51 Wisconsin Badgers 16-12
Previous Rank: 44
Remaining Schedule: Purdue, at Minnesota
