College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams February 24

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Thursday, February 24
College Basketball Rankings: Week 16
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 16
Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for February 24th from 1 to 68.
68 North Texas Mean Green 23-6
Previous Rank: 61
Remaining Schedule: Middle, Tennessee, WKU
67 Marshall Thundering Herd 24-6
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: at Old Dominion
66 Bradley Braves 22-8
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: Drake
65 UAB Blazers 21-8
Previous Rank: 67
Remaining Schedule: at WKU, at Charlotte
64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-10
Previous Rank: 64
Remaining Schedule: at Memphis, SMU
63 Liberty Flames 23-7
Previous Rank: 63
Remaining Schedule: Queens University
62 College of Charleston 27-3
Previous Rank: 62
Remaining Schedule: Stony Brook
61 Vanderbilt Commodores 15-13
Previous Rank: 51
Remaining Schedule: Florida, at Kentucky, Mississippi State
60 Drake Bulldogs 24-6
Previous Rank: 60
Remaining Schedule: at Bradley
59 Michigan Wolverines 16-12
Previous Rank: 59
Remaining Schedule: Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana
58 Penn State Nittany Lions 17-11
Previous Rank: 58
Remaining Schedule: Rutgers, at Northwestern, Maryland
57 North Carolina Tar Heels 17-11
Previous Rank: 57
Remaining Schedule: Virginia, at Florida State, Duke
56 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 26-4
Previous Rank: 56
Remaining Schedule: at South Dakota State
55 Seton Hall Pirates 16-12
Previous Rank: 56
Remaining Schedule: Xavier, Villanova, at Providence
54 Florida Atlantic Owls 25-3
Previous Rank: 55
Remaining Schedule: at Rice, at Louisiana Tech
53 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-11
Previous Rank: 54
Remaining Schedule: at Notre Dame, Boston College, at Syracuse
52 New Mexico Lobos 20-8
Previous Rank: 52
Remaining Schedule: San Diego State, Fresno State, at Colorado State
51 Oregon Ducks 15-13
Previous Rank: 53
Remaining Schedule: at Oregon State, Cal, Stanford
