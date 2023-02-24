College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams February 24

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Thursday, February 24

College Basketball Rankings: Week 16

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 16

Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for February 24th from 1 to 68.

68 North Texas Mean Green 23-6

Previous Rank: 61

Remaining Schedule: Middle, Tennessee, WKU

67 Marshall Thundering Herd 24-6

Previous Rank: NR

Remaining Schedule: at Old Dominion

66 Bradley Braves 22-8

Previous Rank: NR

Remaining Schedule: Drake

65 UAB Blazers 21-8

Previous Rank: 67

Remaining Schedule: at WKU, at Charlotte

64 Cincinnati Bearcats 19-10

Previous Rank: 64

Remaining Schedule: at Memphis, SMU

63 Liberty Flames 23-7

Previous Rank: 63

Remaining Schedule: Queens University

62 College of Charleston 27-3

Previous Rank: 62

Remaining Schedule: Stony Brook

61 Vanderbilt Commodores 15-13

Previous Rank: 51

Remaining Schedule: Florida, at Kentucky, Mississippi State

60 Drake Bulldogs 24-6

Previous Rank: 60

Remaining Schedule: at Bradley

59 Michigan Wolverines 16-12

Previous Rank: 59

Remaining Schedule: Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana

58 Penn State Nittany Lions 17-11

Previous Rank: 58

Remaining Schedule: Rutgers, at Northwestern, Maryland

57 North Carolina Tar Heels 17-11

Previous Rank: 57

Remaining Schedule: Virginia, at Florida State, Duke

56 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 26-4

Previous Rank: 56

Remaining Schedule: at South Dakota State

55 Seton Hall Pirates 16-12

Previous Rank: 56

Remaining Schedule: Xavier, Villanova, at Providence

54 Florida Atlantic Owls 25-3

Previous Rank: 55

Remaining Schedule: at Rice, at Louisiana Tech

53 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-11

Previous Rank: 54

Remaining Schedule: at Notre Dame, Boston College, at Syracuse

52 New Mexico Lobos 20-8

Previous Rank: 52

Remaining Schedule: San Diego State, Fresno State, at Colorado State

51 Oregon Ducks 15-13

Previous Rank: 53

Remaining Schedule: at Oregon State, Cal, Stanford

