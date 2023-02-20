College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams February 20

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Monday, February 20
College Basketball Rankings: Week 16
CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 16
51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10
– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for February 20th from 1 to 68.
68 Utah Utes 17-11
Previous Rank: 61
Remaining Schedule: UCLA, USC, at Colorado
67 UAB Blazers 20-8
Previous Rank: 67
Remaining Schedule: Rice, at WKU, at Charlotte
65 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 24-5
Previous Rank: 59
Remaining Schedule: at Old Dominion, at Texas State
64 Cincinnati Bearcats 18-10
Previous Rank: NR
Remaining Schedule: Temple, at Memphis, SMU
63 Liberty Flames 22-7
Previous Rank: 62
Remaining Schedule: at Queens University, Queens University
62 College of Charleston 26-3
Previous Rank: 57
Remaining Schedule: Towson, Stony Brook
61 North Texas Mean Green 23-5
Previous Rank: 66
Remaining Schedule: at Charlotte, Middle, Tennessee, WKU
60 Drake Bulldogs 23-6
Previous Rank: 60
Remaining Schedule: Illinois State, at Bradley
59 Michigan Wolverines 15-12
Previous Rank: 65
Remaining Schedule: at Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana
58 Penn State Nittany Lions 16-11
Previous Rank: 63
Remaining Schedule: at Ohio State, Rutgers, at Northwestern, Maryland
57 North Carolina Tar Heels 16-11
Previous Rank: 54
Remaining Schedule: at Notre Dame, Virginia, at Florida State, Duke
56 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 25-4
Previous Rank: 52
Remaining Schedule: at South Dakota, at South Dakota State
56 Seton Hall Pirates 16-12
Previous Rank: 56
Remaining Schedule: Xavier, Villanova, at Providence
55 Florida Atlantic Owls 24-3
Previous Rank: 42
Remaining Schedule: UTEP, at Rice, at Louisiana Tech
54 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-10
Previous Rank: 53
Remaining Schedule: at Notre Dame, Boston College, at Syracuse
53 Oregon Ducks 15-13
Previous Rank: 47
Remaining Schedule: at Oregon State, Cal, Stanford
52 New Mexico Lobos 20-7
Previous Rank: 49
Remaining Schedule: at Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, at Colorado State
51 Vanderbilt Commodores 15-12
Previous Rank: 58
Remaining Schedule: at LSU, Florida, at Kentucky, Mississippi State
