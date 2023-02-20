College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams February 20

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Monday, February 20

College Basketball Rankings: Week 16

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 16

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for February 20th from 1 to 68.

68 Utah Utes 17-11

Previous Rank: 61

Remaining Schedule: UCLA, USC, at Colorado

67 UAB Blazers 20-8

Previous Rank: 67

Remaining Schedule: Rice, at WKU, at Charlotte

65 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 24-5

Previous Rank: 59

Remaining Schedule: at Old Dominion, at Texas State

64 Cincinnati Bearcats 18-10

Previous Rank: NR

Remaining Schedule: Temple, at Memphis, SMU

63 Liberty Flames 22-7

Previous Rank: 62

Remaining Schedule: at Queens University, Queens University

62 College of Charleston 26-3

Previous Rank: 57

Remaining Schedule: Towson, Stony Brook

61 North Texas Mean Green 23-5

Previous Rank: 66

Remaining Schedule: at Charlotte, Middle, Tennessee, WKU

60 Drake Bulldogs 23-6

Previous Rank: 60

Remaining Schedule: Illinois State, at Bradley

59 Michigan Wolverines 15-12

Previous Rank: 65

Remaining Schedule: at Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana

58 Penn State Nittany Lions 16-11

Previous Rank: 63

Remaining Schedule: at Ohio State, Rutgers, at Northwestern, Maryland

57 North Carolina Tar Heels 16-11

Previous Rank: 54

Remaining Schedule: at Notre Dame, Virginia, at Florida State, Duke

56 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 25-4

Previous Rank: 52

Remaining Schedule: at South Dakota, at South Dakota State

56 Seton Hall Pirates 16-12

Previous Rank: 56

Remaining Schedule: Xavier, Villanova, at Providence

55 Florida Atlantic Owls 24-3

Previous Rank: 42

Remaining Schedule: UTEP, at Rice, at Louisiana Tech

54 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-10

Previous Rank: 53

Remaining Schedule: at Notre Dame, Boston College, at Syracuse

53 Oregon Ducks 15-13

Previous Rank: 47

Remaining Schedule: at Oregon State, Cal, Stanford

52 New Mexico Lobos 20-7

Previous Rank: 49

Remaining Schedule: at Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, at Colorado State

51 Vanderbilt Commodores 15-12

Previous Rank: 58

Remaining Schedule: at LSU, Florida, at Kentucky, Mississippi State

