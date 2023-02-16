College Basketball Rankings: Top 68 Teams February 16

College Football News 2023 college basketball rankings for the top 68 teams – and with the remaining schedules – for Thursday, February 16

College Basketball Rankings: Week 15

CFN 2023 Rankings: After Week 15

51-68 | 26-50 | 11-25 | Top 10

– AP | Coaches | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

Based on a combination of respecting the results, strength of schedule, and more than anything else, just how good these teams appear to be at the moment, here are our college basketball rankings for February 16th – we’ll do this again Sunday night – from 1-68.

68 UCF Knights 15-9

Previous Rank: 68

Remaining Schedule: at Memphis, Cincinnati, USF, at Tulsa, at Temple, East Carolina

67 UAB Blazers 17-8

Previous Rank: 67

Remaining Schedule: at UTEP, at UTSA, Rice, at WKU, at Charlotte

66 North Texas Mean Green 19-5

Previous Rank: 65

Remaining Schedule: at Louisiana Tech, at UTEP, at Charlotte, Middle, Tennessee, WKU

65 Michigan Wolverines 14-12

Previous Rank: 63

Remaining Schedule: at Wisconsin (L), Michigan State, at Rutgers, Wisconsin, at Illinois, at Indiana

64 Florida Gators 14-12

Previous Rank: 64

Remaining Schedule: Ole Miss (W), at Arkansas, Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, at Georgia, LSU

63 Penn State Nittany Lions 15-11

Previous Rank: 66

Remaining Schedule: Illinois (W), at Minnesota, at Ohio State, Rutgers, at Northwestern, Maryland

62 Liberty Flames 21-6

Previous Rank: 60

Remaining Schedule: at Kennesaw State, at Jacksonville State, at Queens University, Queens University

61 Utah Utes 17-9

Previous Rank: 59

Remaining Schedule: at Arizona, at Arizona State, UCLA, USC, at Colorado

60 Drake Bulldogs 22-6

Previous Rank: 61

Remaining Schedule: at Northern Iowa (W), Belmont, Illinois State, at Bradley

59 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 23-4

Previous Rank: 57

Remaining Schedule: at South Alabama, Georgia Southern, at Old Dominion, at Texas State

58 Vanderbilt Commodores 14-12

Previous Rank: 62

Remaining Schedule: at South Carolina (W), Auburn, at LSU, Florida, at Kentucky, Mississippi State

57 College of Charleston 25-3

Previous Rank: 57

Remaining Schedule: Northeastern (W), at Elon, Towson, Stony Brook

56 Seton Hall Pirates 16-11

Previous Rank: 56

Remaining Schedule: Georgetown (W), at UConn, Xavier, Villanova, at Providence

55 Arizona State Sun Devils 18-8

Previous Rank: 55

Remaining Schedule: Colorado, Utah, at Arizona, at UCLA, at USC

54 North Carolina Tar Heels 16-10

Previous Rank: 54

Remaining Schedule: Miami (L), at NC State, at Notre Dame, Virginia, at Florida State, Duke

53 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-9

Previous Rank: 53

Remaining Schedule: Miami, at NC State, at Notre Dame, Boston College, at Syracuse

52 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 23-4

Previous Rank: 51

Remaining Schedule: North Dakota, North Dakota State, at South Dakota, at South Dakota State

51 USC Trojans 17-8

Previous Rank: 50

Remaining Schedule: Cal, Stanford, at Colorado, at Utah, Arizona, Arizona State

