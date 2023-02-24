College Basketball Predictions. SEC Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

SEC

By February 24, 2023 4:57 pm

By |

College basketball predictions and lines for every SEC game on Saturday, February 25

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U  528-415-4

CFN College Basketball Rankings top 68
Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions

Missouri at Georgia Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Missouri 77, Georgia 74
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Arkansas at Alabama Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Alabama 99, Arkansas 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Texas A&M at Mississippi State Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Texas A&M 70, Mississippi State 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Auburn at Kentucky Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Kentucky 76, Auburn 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

South Carolina at Tennessee Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Tennessee 68, South Carolina 57
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Florida at Vanderbilt Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Vanderbilt 69, Florida 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

LSU at Ole Miss Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: LSU 65, Ole Miss 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

