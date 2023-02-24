College Basketball Predictions. SEC Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every SEC game on Saturday, February 25
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4
CFN College Basketball Rankings top 68
Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions
Missouri at Georgia Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Missouri 77, Georgia 74
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Arkansas at Alabama Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Alabama 99, Arkansas 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Texas A&M at Mississippi State Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Texas A&M 70, Mississippi State 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Auburn at Kentucky Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Kentucky 76, Auburn 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
South Carolina at Tennessee Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Tennessee 68, South Carolina 57
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Florida at Vanderbilt Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Vanderbilt 69, Florida 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
LSU at Ole Miss Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: LSU 65, Ole Miss 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
