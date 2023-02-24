College Basketball Predictions. SEC Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every SEC game on Saturday, February 25



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59

Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4



CFN College Basketball Rankings top 68

Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions

Missouri at Georgia Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Missouri 77, Georgia 74

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Arkansas at Alabama Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Alabama 99, Arkansas 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Texas A&M at Mississippi State Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Texas A&M 70, Mississippi State 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Auburn at Kentucky Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Kentucky 76, Auburn 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

South Carolina at Tennessee Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: Tennessee 68, South Carolina 57

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Florida at Vanderbilt Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Vanderbilt 69, Florida 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

LSU at Ole Miss Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET

How To Watch: SEC Network

Prediction: LSU 65, Ole Miss 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

