College Basketball Predictions. Pac-12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

By February 24, 2023 6:05 pm

College basketball predictions and lines for every Pac-12 game on Saturday, February 25

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U  528-415-4

CFN College Basketball Rankings top 68
Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions

Arizona State at Arizona Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Arizona 78, Arizona State 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Washington State at Cal Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Washington State 69, Cal 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

USC at Utah Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Utah 75, USC 72
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Oregon at Oregon State Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Oregon 66, Oregon State 58
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

