College Basketball Predictions. Pac-12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every Pac-12 game on Saturday, February 25
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4
Arizona State at Arizona Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Arizona 78, Arizona State 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Washington State at Cal Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Washington State 69, Cal 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
USC at Utah Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Utah 75, USC 72
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Oregon at Oregon State Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Oregon 66, Oregon State 58
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
