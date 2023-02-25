College Basketball Predictions. Pac-12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every Pac-12 game on Saturday, February 25



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59

Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4



Arizona State at Arizona Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Arizona 78, Arizona State 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Washington State at Cal Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Prediction: Washington State 69, Cal 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

USC at Utah Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Utah 75, USC 72

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Oregon at Oregon State Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Prediction: Oregon 66, Oregon State 58

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

