College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Tuesday, February 28

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Tuesday, February 28
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 124-29, ATS 90-62-1, O/U 91-62
Overall: Straight Up 708-317, ATS 585-434-6, O/U 573-448-4
Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 71, Arkansas State 68
Line: Arkansas State -1.5, o/u: 140.5
Marquette at Butler Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Marquette 74, Butler 69
Line: Marquette -8, o/u: 142
Clemson at Virginia Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Virginia 65, Clemson 58
Line: Virginia -6, o/u: 129.5
Iowa at Indiana Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Indiana 84, Iowa 76
Line: Indiana -5.5, o/u: 155.5
Bucknell at American University Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Bucknell 66, American 61
Line: American -6.5, o/u: 132
Holy Cross at Loyola Maryland Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Loyola Maryland 78, Holy Cross 69
Line: Loyola Maryland -6, o/u: 143.5
IUPUI at Robert Morris Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Robert Morris 80, IUPUI 67
Line: Robert Morris -14, o/u: 138
Green Bay at Wright State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wright State 79, Green Bay 56
Line: Wright State -21, o/u: 146
Purdue Fort Wayne at Detroit Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Detroit 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 72
Line: Detroit -5.5, o/u: 154.5
North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 79, North Alabama 75
Line: Eastern Kentucky -7, o/u: 152
Lipscomb at Stetson Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Stetson 82, Lipscomb 79
Line: Stetson -2, o/u: 150
NC State at Duke Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: NC State 77, Duke 75
Line: Duke -6.5, o/u: 145