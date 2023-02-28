College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Tuesday, February 28

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Tuesday, February 28



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 124-29, ATS 90-62-1, O/U 91-62

Overall: Straight Up 708-317, ATS 585-434-6, O/U 573-448-4



Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 71, Arkansas State 68

Line: Arkansas State -1.5, o/u: 140.5

Marquette at Butler Prediction

Game Time: 6:30 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Marquette 74, Butler 69

Line: Marquette -8, o/u: 142

Clemson at Virginia Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ACC Network

Prediction: Virginia 65, Clemson 58

Line: Virginia -6, o/u: 129.5

Iowa at Indiana Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Indiana 84, Iowa 76

Line: Indiana -5.5, o/u: 155.5

Bucknell at American University Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Bucknell 66, American 61

Line: American -6.5, o/u: 132

Holy Cross at Loyola Maryland Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Loyola Maryland 78, Holy Cross 69

Line: Loyola Maryland -6, o/u: 143.5

IUPUI at Robert Morris Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Robert Morris 80, IUPUI 67

Line: Robert Morris -14, o/u: 138

Green Bay at Wright State Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Wright State 79, Green Bay 56

Line: Wright State -21, o/u: 146

Purdue Fort Wayne at Detroit Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Detroit 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 72

Line: Detroit -5.5, o/u: 154.5

North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 79, North Alabama 75

Line: Eastern Kentucky -7, o/u: 152

Lipscomb at Stetson Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Stetson 82, Lipscomb 79

Line: Stetson -2, o/u: 150

NC State at Duke Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: NC State 77, Duke 75

Line: Duke -6.5, o/u: 145

