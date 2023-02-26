College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Sunday, February 26

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Sunday, February 26



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 121-29, ATS 88-61-1, O/U 90-60

Overall: Straight Up 694-306, ATS 572-422-6, O/U 558-438-4



– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Northwestern at Maryland Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: BTN

Prediction: Maryland 69, Northwestern 64

Line: Maryland -6, o/u: 129.5

Illinois at Ohio State Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Illinois 69, Ohio State 65

Line: Illinois -4.5, o/u: 145.5

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: USA Network

Prediction: Saint Joseph’s 72, St. Bonaventure 71

Line: St. Bonaventure -3.5, o/u: 139.5

Providence at Georgetown Prediction

Game Time: 12:30 ET

How To Watch: FOX

Prediction: Providence 74, Georgetown 65

Line: Providence -6.5, o/u: 149.5

Belmont at Northern Iowa Prediction

Game Time: 12:30 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Northern Iowa 73, Belmont 71

Line: Belmont -2.5, o/u: 148.5

Saint Peter’s at Niagara Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Niagara 65, Saint Peter’s 57

Line: Niagara -6, o/u: 121.5

Siena at Iona Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Iona 77, Siena 66

Line: Iona -9.5, o/u: 139.5

Fairfield at Canisius Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Canisius 62, Fairfield 58

Line: Canisius -2.5, o/u: 136

Cincinnati at Memphis Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Memphis 78, Cincinnati 72

Line: Memphis -5.5, o/u: 152.5

Southern Illinois at UIC Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: UIC 69, Southern Illinois 66

Line: Southern Illinois -6.5, o/u: 130.5

Missouri State at Indiana State Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Indiana State 78, Missouri State 64

Line: Indiana State -7.5, o/u: 139.5

Mount St. Mary’s at Rider Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Rider 67, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Line: Rider -7, o/u: 133.5

Manhattan at Quinnipiac Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Quinnipiac 74, Manhattan 65

Line: Quinnipiac -8.5, o/u: 141.5

Wisconsin at Michigan Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Michigan 65, Wisconsin 62

Line: Michigan -5, o/u: 129.5

Davidson at Duquesne Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: USA

Prediction: Duquesne 75, Davidson 67

Line: Duquesne -5, o/u: 142.5

Wichita State at Tulane Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: Wichita State 82, Tulane 78

Line: Tulane -6, o/u: 149

Evansville at Illinois State Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Illinois State 72, Evansville 61

Line: Illinois Sate -10, o/u: 138.5

UCLA at Colorado Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: CBS

Prediction: UCLA 73, Colorado 68

Line: UCLA -6.5, o/u: 134.5

Valparaiso at Murray State Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Murray State 75, Valparaiso 68

Line: Murray State -5.5, o/u: 145.5

Drake at Bradley Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Bradley 78, Drake 73

Line: Bradley -3, o/u: 132

UCF at Tulsa Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: UCF 77, Tulsa 66

Line: UCF -13, o/u: 139.5

Washington at Stanford Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Stanford 72, Washington 66

Line: Stanford -5.5, o/u: 140.5

Rutgers at Penn State Prediction

Game Time: 6:30 ET

How To Watch: BTN

Prediction: Penn State 70, Rutgers 65

Line: Penn State -2.5, o/u: 132

California Baptist at Stephen F Austin Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Stephen F Austin 68, California Baptist 62

Line: Stephen F Austin -4.5, o/u: 138

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

