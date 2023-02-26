College Basketball Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Sunday, February 26

College basketball predictions and lines for every game on Sunday, February 26
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 121-29, ATS 88-61-1, O/U 90-60
Overall: Straight Up 694-306, ATS 572-422-6, O/U 558-438-4
Northwestern at Maryland Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Maryland 69, Northwestern 64
Line: Maryland -6, o/u: 129.5
Illinois at Ohio State Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Illinois 69, Ohio State 65
Line: Illinois -4.5, o/u: 145.5
Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: USA Network
Prediction: Saint Joseph’s 72, St. Bonaventure 71
Line: St. Bonaventure -3.5, o/u: 139.5
Providence at Georgetown Prediction
Game Time: 12:30 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Providence 74, Georgetown 65
Line: Providence -6.5, o/u: 149.5
Belmont at Northern Iowa Prediction
Game Time: 12:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northern Iowa 73, Belmont 71
Line: Belmont -2.5, o/u: 148.5
Saint Peter’s at Niagara Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Niagara 65, Saint Peter’s 57
Line: Niagara -6, o/u: 121.5
Siena at Iona Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Iona 77, Siena 66
Line: Iona -9.5, o/u: 139.5
Fairfield at Canisius Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Canisius 62, Fairfield 58
Line: Canisius -2.5, o/u: 136
Cincinnati at Memphis Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Memphis 78, Cincinnati 72
Line: Memphis -5.5, o/u: 152.5
Southern Illinois at UIC Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UIC 69, Southern Illinois 66
Line: Southern Illinois -6.5, o/u: 130.5
Missouri State at Indiana State Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Indiana State 78, Missouri State 64
Line: Indiana State -7.5, o/u: 139.5
Mount St. Mary’s at Rider Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Rider 67, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Line: Rider -7, o/u: 133.5
Manhattan at Quinnipiac Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Quinnipiac 74, Manhattan 65
Line: Quinnipiac -8.5, o/u: 141.5
Wisconsin at Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Michigan 65, Wisconsin 62
Line: Michigan -5, o/u: 129.5
Davidson at Duquesne Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: Duquesne 75, Davidson 67
Line: Duquesne -5, o/u: 142.5
Wichita State at Tulane Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Wichita State 82, Tulane 78
Line: Tulane -6, o/u: 149
Evansville at Illinois State Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Illinois State 72, Evansville 61
Line: Illinois Sate -10, o/u: 138.5
UCLA at Colorado Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: UCLA 73, Colorado 68
Line: UCLA -6.5, o/u: 134.5
Valparaiso at Murray State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Murray State 75, Valparaiso 68
Line: Murray State -5.5, o/u: 145.5
Drake at Bradley Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Bradley 78, Drake 73
Line: Bradley -3, o/u: 132
UCF at Tulsa Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: UCF 77, Tulsa 66
Line: UCF -13, o/u: 139.5
Washington at Stanford Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Stanford 72, Washington 66
Line: Stanford -5.5, o/u: 140.5
Rutgers at Penn State Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Penn State 70, Rutgers 65
Line: Penn State -2.5, o/u: 132
California Baptist at Stephen F Austin Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Stephen F Austin 68, California Baptist 62
Line: Stephen F Austin -4.5, o/u: 138
