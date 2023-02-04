College Basketball Predictions For Every Game Sunday, February 5



All of the full previews are done for the games involving the top 25 teams, but for those who reads the ending of the book without all the buildup, here are the college basketball predictions for every game on Sunday, February 5th.

Ohio State at Michigan Preview

Houston at Temple Preview

How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Straight Up: 29-7, ATS: 22-14, O/U: 23-13

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

DePaul at Seton Hall Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Seton Hall 74, DePaul 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

La Salle at Saint Joseph’s Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Saint Josephs 74, La Salle 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Fordham at Richmond Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: USA

Prediction: Fordham 68, Richmond 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Missouri State at Southern Illinois Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Southern Illinois 65, Missouri State 56

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Niagara at Siena Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Siena 69, Niagara 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Mount St. Mary’s at Quinnipiac Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Quinnipiac 71, Mount St. Mary’s 52

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Canisius at Marist Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Marist 67, Canisius 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Rider at Manhattan Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Rider 68, Manhattan 65

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Iona at Fairfield Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN3

Prediction: Iona 77, Fairfield 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Wichita State at Tulsa Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN+

Prediction: Wichita State 78, Tulsa 70

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Penn State at Nebraska Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET

How To Watch: BTN

Prediction: Penn State 71, Nebraska 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Cal at Utah Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Utah 73, Cal 50

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Northwestern at Wisconsin Prediction

Game Time: 6:30 ET

How To Watch: BTN

Prediction: Wisconsin 67, Northwestern 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Stanford at Colorado Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: FS1

Prediction: Colorado 69, Stanford 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

