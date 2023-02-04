College Basketball Predictions For Every Game Sunday, February 5

By February 4, 2023 12:26 pm

All of the full previews are done for the games involving the top 25 teams, but for those who reads the ending of the book without all the buildup, here are the college basketball predictions for every game on Sunday, February 5th.

Ohio State at Michigan Preview
Houston at Temple Preview

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Straight Up: 29-7, ATS: 22-14, O/U: 23-13

DePaul at Seton Hall Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Seton Hall 74, DePaul 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
La Salle at Saint Joseph’s Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Saint Josephs 74, La Salle 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Fordham at Richmond Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: Fordham 68, Richmond 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Missouri State at Southern Illinois Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Illinois 65, Missouri State 56
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Niagara at Siena Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Siena 69, Niagara 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Mount St. Mary’s at Quinnipiac Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Quinnipiac 71, Mount St. Mary’s 52
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Canisius at Marist Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Marist 67, Canisius 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Rider at Manhattan Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Rider 68, Manhattan 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Iona at Fairfield Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Iona 77, Fairfield 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Wichita State at Tulsa Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wichita State 78, Tulsa 70
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Penn State at Nebraska Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Penn State 71, Nebraska 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Cal at Utah Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Utah 73, Cal 50
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Northwestern at Wisconsin Prediction

Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Wisconsin 67, Northwestern 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Stanford at Colorado Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Colorado 69, Stanford 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
