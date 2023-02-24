College Basketball Predictions. Big Ten Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

Big Ten

By February 24, 2023 1:35 pm

College basketball predictions and lines for every Big Ten game on Saturday, February 25

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U  528-415-4

CFN College Basketball Rankings top 68
Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions

Michigan State at Iowa Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Iowa 83, Michigan State 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Minnesota at Nebraska Prediction

Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Nebraska 76, Minnesota 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Indiana at Purdue

Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Purdue 81, Indiana 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

