College Basketball Predictions. Big 12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

College Basketball Predictions. Big 12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

Big 12

College Basketball Predictions. Big 12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

By February 24, 2023 1:08 pm

By |

College basketball predictions and lines for every Big 12 game on Saturday, February 25

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U  528-415-4

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

CFN College Basketball Rankings top 68
Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions

Oklahoma at Iowa State Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Iowa State 67, Oklahoma 58
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

TCU at Texas Tech Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Texas Tech 74, TCU 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Texas at Baylor Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Kansas State at Oklahoma State Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Oklahoma State 72, Kansas State 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

West Virginia at Kansas Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Kansas 85, West Virginia 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

, , , , Baylor, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, College Basketball, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, How to watch, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Lines, News, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Teams Conferences, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home