College Basketball Predictions. Big 12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every Big 12 game on Saturday, February 25
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4
CFN College Basketball Rankings top 68
Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions
Oklahoma at Iowa State Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Iowa State 67, Oklahoma 58
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
TCU at Texas Tech Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Texas Tech 74, TCU 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Texas at Baylor Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Kansas State at Oklahoma State Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Oklahoma State 72, Kansas State 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
West Virginia at Kansas Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Kansas 85, West Virginia 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
