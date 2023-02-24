College Basketball Predictions. Big 12 Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every Big 12 game on Saturday, February 25



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59

Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4



CFN College Basketball Rankings top 68

Latest NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions

Oklahoma at Iowa State Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Iowa State 67, Oklahoma 58

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

TCU at Texas Tech Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Texas Tech 74, TCU 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Texas at Baylor Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Kansas State at Oklahoma State Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPNU

Prediction: Oklahoma State 72, Kansas State 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

West Virginia at Kansas Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Kansas 85, West Virginia 67

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

