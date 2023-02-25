College Basketball Predictions. American Athletic, Big East, Mountain West Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every American Athletic Conference, Big East, and Mountain West game on Saturday, February 25
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 117-27, ATS 87-56-1, O/U 84-60
Overall: Straight Up 674-299, ATS 557-407-6, O/U 541-425-4
Saturday College Basketball Predictions
American Athletic Conference Predictions
SMU at USF Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: USF 72, SMU 69
Line: USF -4.5, o/u: 149
Houston at East Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Houston 81, East Carolina 65
Line: Houston -20, o/u: 135.5
Big East Predictions
UConn at St. John’s Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: St. John’s 74, UConn 72
Line: UConn -7.5, o/u: 152
Creighton at Villanova Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Villanova 66, Creighton 63
Line: Villanova -3.5, o/u: 135
DePaul at Marquette Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Marquette 79, DePaul 65
Line: Marquette -15, o/u: 152
Mountain West Predictions
Boise State at San Jose State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: Mountain West Network
Prediction: Boise State 71, San Jose State 67
Line: Boise State -3.5, o/u: 132.5
San Diego State at New Mexico Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: San Diego State 70, New Mexico 68
Line: San Diego State -1.5, o/u: 147.5
