College Basketball Predictions. ACC Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every ACC game on Saturday, February 25



How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59

Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4



Clemson at NC State Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET

How To Watch: ACC Network

Prediction: NC State 77, Clemson 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Louisville at Georgia Tech Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET

How To Watch: ACC Network

Prediction: Georgia Tech 74, Louisville 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Florida State at Miami Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN2

Prediction: Miami 93, Florida State 72

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Syracuse at Pitt Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET

How To Watch: ACC Network

Prediction: Pitt 75, Syracuse 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Virginia at North Carolina Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: North Carolina 69, Virginia 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Notre Dame at Wake Forest Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET

How To Watch: ACC Network

Prediction: Wake Forest 84, Notre Dame 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Virginia Tech at Duke Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET

How To Watch: ESPN

Prediction: Duke 79, Virginia Tech 69

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

