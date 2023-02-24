College Basketball Predictions. ACC Picks, Lines For Saturday, February 25

College basketball predictions and lines for every ACC game on Saturday, February 25
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4
Clemson at NC State Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: NC State 77, Clemson 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Louisville at Georgia Tech Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Georgia Tech 74, Louisville 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Florida State at Miami Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Miami 93, Florida State 72
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Syracuse at Pitt Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Pitt 75, Syracuse 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Virginia at North Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: North Carolina 69, Virginia 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Notre Dame at Wake Forest Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Wake Forest 84, Notre Dame 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Virginia Tech at Duke Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Duke 79, Virginia Tech 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
