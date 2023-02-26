Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 17

2022-2023 Coaches Poll. What will the college basketball rankings potentially be after Week 17?

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 17

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Creighton Bluejays 18-11 (19)

24 Northwestern Wildcats 20-9 (22)

23 Duke Blue Devils 21-8 (NR)

22 TCU Horned Frogs 19-10 (NR)

21 Pitt Panthers 21-8 (NR)

20 UConn Huskies 21-7 (23)

19 San Diego State Aztecs 23-5 (20)

18 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-6 (14)

17 Providence Friars 21-8 (18)

16 Indiana Hoosiers 20-9 (17)

15 Xavier Musketeers 21-8 (15)

14 Miami Hurricanes 23-6 (11)

13 Tennessee Volunteers 21-8 (13)

12 Texas Longhorns 22-7 (8)

11 Baylor Bears 21-8 (10)

10 Kansas State Wildcats 22-7 (16)

9 Gonzaga Bulldogs 25-5 (12)

8 Virginia Cavaliers 21-6 (6)

7 Arizona Wildcats 24-5 (7)

6 Purdue Boilermakers 24-5 (5)

5 Marquette Golden Eagles 23-6 (9)

4 UCLA Bruins 25-4 (3)

3 Kansas Jayhawks 24-5 (4)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 25-4 (2)

1 Houston Cougars 27-2 (1)

