Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 16

What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 15

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 15

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 TCU Horned Frogs 18-9 (24)

24 UConn Huskies 20-7 (23)

23 Texas A&M Aggies 20-7 (25)

22 Providence Friars 20-7 (21)

21 NC State Wolfpack 21-7 (22)

20 San Diego State Aztecs 21-5 (20)

19 Creighton Bluejays 18-9 (19)

18 Iowa State Cyclones 17-9 (18)

17 Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-5 (17)

16 Xavier Musketeers 20-7 (16)

15 Kansas State Wildcats 20-7 (14)

14 Indiana Hoosiers 19-8 (15)

13 Miami Hurricanes 22-5 (13)

12 Gonzaga Bulldogs 23-5 (12)

11 Tennessee Volunteers 20-7 (11)

10 Marquette Golden Eagles 21-6 (10)

9 Baylor Bears 20-7 (9)

8 Texas Longhorns 21-6 (5)

7 Arizona Wildcats 24-4 (8)

6 Virginia Cavaliers 21-4 (6)

5 UCLA Bruins 23-4 (4)

4 Purdue Boilermakers 24-4 (3)

3 Kansas Jayhawks 22-5 (7)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 23-4 (1)

1 Houston Cougars 25-2 (2)

