Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 14

What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 14

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 14

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Coaches Poll All-Time College Basketball Rankings

AP Poll All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 San Diego State Aztecs 17-6 (NR)

24 Duke Blue Devils 17-6 (NR)

23 Florida Atlantic Owls 22-2 (20)

22 UConn Huskies 18-6 (T23)

21 Clemson Tigers 18-6 (19)

– Predictions of every Monday game

20 Gonzaga Bulldogs 19-5 (14)

19 Providence Friars 17-6 (17)

18 TCU Boilermakers 17-6 (16)

17 Indiana Hoosiers 16-7 (22)

16 Miami Hurricanes 18-5 (21)

15 Iowa State Cyclones 16-6 (13)

14 Kansas State Wildcats 18-5 (6)

13 Saint Mary’s Gaels 21-4 (18)

12 Xavier Musketeers 19-5 (15)

11 Baylor Bears 17-6 (11)

10 Marquette Golden Eagles 19-5 (12)

9 Kansas Jayhawks 18-5 (8)

8 Virginia Cavaliers 17-4 (4)

7 UCLA Bruins 19-4 (T9)

6 Texas Longhorns 19-4 (T9)

– AP College Basketball Top 25 Prediction

5 Arizona Wildcats 21-3 (7)

4 Tennessee Volunteers 19-4 (2)

3 Alabama Crimson Tide 20-3 (5)

2 Purdue Boilermakers 22-2 (1)

1 Houston Cougars 22-2 (3)

Monday Game Previews, Predictions

Texas at Kansas | Duke at Miami

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

