Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2010 to 2019 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

Follow us … @ColFootballNews

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25

2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

So here’s the funky part about the 2010s. 2012 Ohio State went 12-0 but was on probation. It didn’t go to a bowl, and by the rules of the Coaches Poll wasn’t ranked. That would’ve easily broken the tie at No. 2, but no one was touching Alabama with four national titles and seven top ten finishes in the decade.

2010s USA TODAY Coaches Poll National Champions

2010 Auburn; 2011 Alabama; 2012 Alabama; 2013 Florida State; 2014 Ohio State; 2015 Alabama; 2016 Clemson; 2017 Alabama; 2018 Clemson; 2019 LSU

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: 2010 to 2019 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Alabama 221

T2 Clemson 171

T2 Ohio State 171

T2 Oklahoma 171

5 LSU 141

6 Oregon 137

7 Stanford 121

8 Georgia 112

T9 Florida State 106

T9 Wisconsin 106

10 Michigan State 102

12 TCU 96

13 Notre Dame 90

T14 Auburn 82

T14 Oklahoma State 82

16 Baylor 72

17 Boise State 71

18 Florida 69

19 Michigan 68

T20 Penn State 63

T20 South Carolina 63

22 UCF 55

23 USC 49

24 Washington 46

25 Texas A&M 44

Others Receiving Votes: Missouri 44; Arkansas 35; Utah 34; Kansas State 33; Louisville 32;

Virginia Tech 31; Houston 30; Northwestern 30; Mississippi State 30; Iowa 27; UCLA 26; Texas 25; Ole Miss 24 West Virginia 21; Georgia Tech 19; Arizona State 18; Cincinnati 17; Nebraska 17; Washington State 16; Minnesota 16; Miami 16; Kentucky 15; Utah State 14; Navy 14; Nevada 13; Memphis 13; USF 12; Colorado 11; Syracuse 11; North Carolina 11; Arizona 9; Vanderbilt 9; Appalachian State 8; Fresno State 8; Western Michigan 8; Oregon State 7; Southern Miss 7; Army 6; San Jose State 5; Tennessee 5; Duke 4; NC State 4; Marshall 4;Air Force 3; Northern Illinois 2; Maryland 2; BYU 1; San Diego State 1

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25

2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019

NEXT: Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY, College Football Rankings: 2019 Final Top 25