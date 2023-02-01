Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2000 to 2009 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?
Follow us … @ColFootballNews
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25
2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009
Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?
According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
USC was fantastic, but the Coaches Poll had to name BCS Champion LSU the 2003 national title – the AP went with the Trojans.
Florida won two national championships under Urban Meyer, Oklahoma was almost always in the mix, and Ohio State won the 2002 national title and reestablished itself as a superpower. But it was Texas that ended up winning the decade with six top ten finishes.
2000s USA TODAY Coaches Poll National Champions
2000 Oklahoma; 2001 Miami; 2002 Ohio State; 2003 LSU; 2004 USC; 2005 Texas; 2006 Florida; 2007 LSU; 2008 Florida; 2009 Alabama
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Football Rankings
1 Texas 192
2 USC 171
3 Oklahoma 170
4 Ohio State 158
5 Florida 135
6 LSU 131
T7 Georgia 128
T7 Virginia Tech 128
9 Miami 124
10 Michigan 96
11 Boise State 93
12 Oregon 89
13 Auburn 82
14 Iowa 79
15 TCU 75
16 Penn State 72
17 Florida State 70
18 West Virginia 66
19 Alabama 63
20 Tennessee 61
21 Nebraska 60
22 Wisconsin 57
23 Utah 56
24 Louisville 54
25 Kansas State 51
Others Receiving Votes: Washington State 48; BYU 43; Notre Dame 41; Boston College 38; Texas Tech 36; Maryland 35; Oregon State 32; Cincinnati 32; Missouri 31; California 31; Washington 30; Ole Miss 28; Clemson 25; Georgia Tech 24; Illinois 22; Colorado 22; Purdue 20; Pittsburgh 19; Kansas 19; Arizona State 19; South Carolina 18; NC State 15; Rutgers 14; Miami University 14; UCLA 13; Syracuse 12; Marshall 12; Hawaii 11; Colorado State 11; Arkansas 10; Wake Forest 9; Stanford 9; Oklahoma State 9; Minnesota 9; Virginia 4; Toledo 4; Mississippi State 4; Fresno State 4; Iowa State 3; Bowling Green 3; Navy 2; Michigan State 2; Central Michigan 2
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25
2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009