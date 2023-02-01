Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1960 to 1969 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1960 to 1969 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

Coaches Poll Final Top 20

1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965 | 1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1960s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

It was an interesting decade for the Coaches Poll with seven different national champions. Alabama won two of them and was in the mix year after year, and Arkansas didn’t win any, but was good enough to finish as the decade’s second-best team according to the rankings.

1960s Coaches Poll National Champions

1960 Minnesota; 1961 Alabama; 1962 USC; 1963 Texas; 1964 Alabama; 1965 Michigan State; 1966 Notre Dame; 1967 USC; 1968 Ohio State; 1969 Texas

Coaches Poll: 1960 to 1969 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Alabama 182

2 Arkansas 158

3 USC 147

4 Texas 136

5 Ohio State 133

6 Ole Miss 128

7 Notre Dame 123

T8 Missouri 118

T8 Penn State 108

10 Michigan State 103

11 Purdue 99

12 Nebraska 97

13 Tennessee 96

14 LSU 91

15 Minnesota 81

16 Oklahoma 76

17 UCLA 74

18 Syracuse 69

19 Oregon State 66

20 Wisconsin 53

21 Michigan 51

T22 Florida 48

T22 Kansas 48

24 Georgia Tech 46

25 Navy 44

Others Receiving Votes: Auburn 43; Georgia 41; Miami 41; Wyoming 41; Illinois 40; Duke 39; Colorado 38; Florida State 38; Houston 32; SMU 27; Iowa 24; Pittsburgh 23; Washington 23; Baylor 21; Indiana 20; Arizona State 19; Stanford 18; Tulsa 18; Texas Tech 16; Utah State 16; Mississippi State 15; Princeton 13; Memphis State 12; Utah 12; New Mexico 10; Northwestern 10; NC State 9; Texas 9; Arizona 8; Kentucky 8; Ohio 8; San Diego State 8; West Virginia 8; Yale 8; New Mexico State 7; North Carolina 7; Virginia Tech 6; Virginia Tech 6



