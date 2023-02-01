Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1950 to 1959 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1950 to 1959 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1950s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

With three national championships and an all-time great winning streak of 47 games in a row from 1953 to 1957, Oklahoma roared through the 1950s. It was by far the premier college football program of the decade, but a few other schools came up with national championships that still resonate today.

1950s Coaches Poll National Champions

1950 Oklahoma; 1951 Tennessee; 1952 Michigan State; 1953 Maryland;

1954 UCLA; 1955 Oklahoma; 1956 Oklahoma; 1957 Ohio State; 1958 LSU; 1959 Syracuse

Coaches Poll: 1950 to 1959 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Oklahoma 210

2 Michigan State 162

3 Notre Dame 127

4 Ohio State 122

5 Wisconsin 120

6 Georgia Tech 118

7 Ole Miss 112

8 UCLA 105

9 Tennessee 100

10 Maryland 98

11 Army 97

12 Texas 94

13 Iowa 91

14 TCU 83

15 USC 76

16 Illinois 72

17 Auburn 71

T18 Michigan 70

T18 Navy 70

20 Syracuse 59

21 Miami 58

22 Duke 56

23 Alabama 54

24 Princeton 50

25 Texas A&M 49

Others Receiving Votes: LSU 48; California 46; Rice 46; Kentucky 45; Baylor 43; Pittsburgh 40; Purdue 40; Penn State 38;Arkansas 35; Clemson 35; Stanford 34; Washington 30; Wyoming 30; Minnesota 23; West Virginia 22; Northwestern 19; Washington State 19; Air Force 18; SMU 17; Arizona State 14; Texas Tech 14; Oregon State 13; Georgia 12; San Francisco 12; Florida 11; Holy Cross 9; Oregon 9; Yale 9; Colorado 8; Denver 8; Houston 7; Missouri 7; Oklahoma State 7; Cornell 6; Kansas 6; Miami University 6; NC State 6; Nebraska 6; Rutgers 6



