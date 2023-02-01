Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2000 to 2009

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?

Take all the Coaches final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Duke ended up on top of the Coaches rankings for the decade even though it won one national title. It was a decade of outliers with Syracuse, Michigan State, and Maryland all taking away an NCAA title, but it was Florida that was the star for a two year back-to-back stretch in a short run of brilliance that’s been a tad underappreciated ever since.

As noted throughout all of these rankings, the Coaches final top 25 came out at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournaments.

2000 Michigan State, 2001 Duke, 2002 Maryland, 2003 Syracuse, 2004 UConn, 2005 North Carolina, 2006 Florida, 2007 Florida, 2008 Kansas, 2009 North Carolina



Coaches Poll: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Duke 172

2 Kansas 161

3 North Carolina 141

T4 Michigan State 115

T4 UConn 115

6 Pitt 106

T7 Florida 102

T78 Texas 102

9 Arizona 101

10 UCLA 100

11 Illinois 97

12 Kentucky 96

13 Stanford 83

T14 Memphis 80

T14 Oklahoma 80

16 Wisconsin 79

17 Louisville 77

18 Syracuse 73

T19 Gonzaga 69

T19 Maryland 69

21 Oklahoma State 62

22 Villanova 59

T23 Georgetown 55

T23 Ohio State 55

25 Xavier 52

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Cincinnati 50, Marquette 46, Wake Forest 46, LSU 45, Tennessee 45, Washington 41, Boston College 37, Oregon 37, Iowa State 34, West Virginia 34, Missouri 33, Butler 31, Purdue 29, Temple 26, Georgia Tech 23, Indiana 23, St. Joseph’s 23, USC 23, Alabama 21, Notre Dame 21, Texas A&M 21, Washington State 20, Southern Illinois 19, George Mason 18, Mississippi State 18, Davidson 17, Ole Miss 17, Tulsa 17, Kent State 14, UNLV 12, Utah 12, NC State 11, Nevada 10, Texas Tech 10, Vanderbilt 9, St. John’s 8, Arizona State 7, George Washington 7, Virginia 7, Miami 6, Wichita State 5, Florida State 4, Winthrop 4, WKU 4, Creighton 3, Drake 3, Iowa 3, UAB 3, UW Milwaukee 3, Bradley 2, Bucknell 1, Dayton 1, Penn State 1, Virginia Tech 1



