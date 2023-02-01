Cal Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Cal football schedule 2023: Who do the Golden Bears miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Sept 2 at North Texas

Sept 9 Auburn

Sept 16 Idaho

Sept 23 at Washington

Sept 30 Arizona State

Oct 7 Oregon State

Oct 14 at Utah

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 USC

Nov 4 at Oregon

Nov 11 Washington State

Nov 18 at Stanford

Nov 25 at UCLA

Cal Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Golden Bears miss from the Pac-12 slate?

The Bears catch an awful break missing both Arizona and Colorado. Both of them are going to be better, but they’re still on the lower end of the Pac-12 scale. Making things worse, they have to go on the road to Utah, Oregon, and UCLA, however …

Cal Football Schedule What Really Matters

The rough stretch on the road comes late, which only matters because one of those games is over at Stanford – it’s a road game, but hardly taxing. The team only leaves California three times until November and just four times overall.

There are back-to-back road games just that one time at the end – Stanford and UCLA. With that the team has to take care of things at home with an upset somewhere. The game changes with a big performance against Auburn or Oregon State or Washington State – the Bears need to take down at least one of those.

Cal Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not all that bad. As long as Cal beats North Texas on the road to start the season, there’s a good shot to at least bank three wins before October. It’s going to be a fight to get to six wins without a few huge improvements – Cal should be the underdog at least seven times, and likely closer to nine – but it’s at least a manageable slate.

