Cal at UCLA Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Cal at UCLA prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Cal at UCLA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Pauley Pavillion, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Cal (3-23), UCLA (22-4)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

Cal at UCLA Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

Cal is having a rough time.

It only has three wins on the season and lost its last ten games without being all that close in most of them.

So where’s the positive against a team that’s in the mix for a 1 seed?

The defense isn’t all that bad from three, it pushed Arizona State into overtime by hitting ten threes, and it’s going to need to do that and more against the Bruins.

For all of the good things UCLA does, it’s awful on the free throw line, it doesn’t take three, and the offense has been sputtering a wee bit lately. All of that, and …

– CFN College Basketball Rankings 1-68

Why UCLA Will Win

Yeah, Cal can’t score.

It doesn’t move the ball around, it doesn’t generate enough chances for threes to make them, and the defense doesn’t do anything to take the ball away to force fast break points.

The team hasn’t scored more than 62 points in any of its last eight games. It’s not going to take a whole lot to put this game away – Cal doesn’t have the pop and firepower to get back after getting down.

The defense should be able to force at least 15 turnovers – and closer to 20 – and will get the points in transition that Cal can’t.

– NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

What’s Going To Happen

There might be a wee bit of a worry about UCLA losing its focus and fire for a game like this, but the win over Stanford a few days ago was such a struggle that it should ramp up the offensive intensity a bit.

Cal will have its moments when it makes this a little interesting – it’s been passing the ball a wee bit better lately – and it won’t matter after one big Bruin run in the second half.

– Top 25 AP Poll | Coaches Poll

Cal at UCLA Prediction, Line

UCLA 78, Cal 48

Line: UCLA -25.5, o/u: 125.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Ranking: 2

– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Saturday

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

