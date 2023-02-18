BYU at Saint Mary's Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

BYU at Saint Mary’s prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

BYU at Saint Mary’s How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: BYU (16-13), Saint Mary’s (23-5)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

BYU at Saint Mary’s Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

BYU has the offense to bust through the Gael defense – or, at least make it interesting.

It lost the first time around in a 57-56 dead even fight, but that wasn’t normal for an O that’s great at coming up with second chances points, is solid on the move, and is able to generate big things off of takeaways.

Saint Mary’s likes to keep scores low, doesn’t get on the move, and it doesn’t move the ball around all of that well.

Long story short, Saint Mary’s probably won’t do enough to pull away early, but …

– CFN College Basketball Rankings 1-68

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

The BYU defense is about to get lit up.

Saint Mary’s lives on its nasty defense and rebounding ability. It’ll keep BYU from doing much of anything from the outside, it doesn’t turn the ball over, and it’s going to generate more from three than the first meeting.

It won, and it hit 43% of its threes, but there were only six made in total. Turn that six into anything more, and it’ll open up everything else.

More than that, the team won’t struggle on the boards like it the first meeting. It’ll come up with well over 30 rebounds, the inside scoring presence will be even stronger, and …

– NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections

What’s Going To Happen

Saint Mary’s doesn’t lose in Moraga.

Actually, it does – it dropped dates against New Mexico and Colorado State – but those two shot the lights out in their tight wins. BYU won’t hit half of its shots in this, but it’ll crank up just enough scoring to keep this close.

Saint Mary’s will struggle on the line and won’t put this away easily, but in the first game at home in two weeks, it’ll clamp down defensively late to get out with a nice win.

– Top 25 AP Poll | Coaches Poll

BYU at Saint Mary’s Prediction, Line

Saint Mary’s 74, BYU 65

Line: Saint Mary’s -10, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Ranking: 3

– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Saturday

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

