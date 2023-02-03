Auburn vs Tennessee Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Auburn vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4
Auburn vs Tennessee How To Watch
Date: Saturday, February 4
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Auburn (17-5), Tennessee (18-4)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Auburn vs Tennessee Game Preview
Why Auburn Will Win
The defense continues to be terrific from the outside, and overall the team is built to hold up in defensive fights.
It’s great on the offensive boards, the D is aggressive enough to force just enough mistakes to get on the move, and stopping the Vols from getting the offense going shouldn’t be a problem.
Auburn is 12-0 when teams fail to hit 30% from three, and 15-1 when keeping teams to 36% or under. Tennessee has only gone past that eight times and it’s going to struggle to get the O going here, but …
Why Tennessee Will Win
The Vol defense is a killer.
It’s second in the nation in scoring defense and No. 1 in field goal percentage D. For all of the good things Auburn does, it’s not great at coming up with points from the outside and it’s not anything special on the free throw line.
In a game where scoring every point will be like pulling teeth, the little things will matter.
The defense is the star, but the offense is a huge help by not giving it up in bunches. Auburn is 13-1 when forcing 12 or more takeaways, and the Vols haven’t been that sloppy all that often at home.
What’s Going To Happen
Don’t expect a whole slew of points.
Auburn will be great on the boards and will hang with Tennessee punch for punch, but it’ll come down to hitting that key three to push ahead. The home side will get that – and hit a few more free throws – to get out in a fun one.
Auburn vs Tennessee Prediction, Line
Tennessee 66, Auburn 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Ranking: 4
– Predictions and lines for every Saturday game
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll