Arizona Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Arizona football schedule 2023: Who do the Wildcats miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Arizona Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Sept 9 Northern Arizona

Sept 9 at Mississippi State

Sept 16 UTEP

Sept 23 at Stanford

Sept 30 Washington

Oct 7 at USC

Oct 14 at Washington State

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 Oregon State

Nov 4 UCLA

Nov 11 at Colorado

Nov 18 Utah

Nov 25 at Arizona State

Arizona Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wildcats miss from the Pac-12 slate?

The Wildcats keep all of the same teams on the slate from what was the Pac-12 South, They catch a bad break missing Cal, but not having to play Oregon obviously matters. The divisions are gone, but getting Washington and Oregon State to come to Tucson is a plus.

2023 College Football Rankings 1-133: First Look

Arizona Football Schedule What Really Matters

Last year the Wildcats had to deal with San Diego State and North Dakota State – both very, very dangerous – along with Mississippi State.

They came through just fine with good wins over the Aztecs and Bison, but they lost at home in a good battle with the Bulldogs. Expect 2-1 again with Northern Arizona and UTEP to go along with the trip to Mississippi State.

There’s a rough stretch of three road games in four weeks, but that’s followed by a week off. The team only leaves Arizona once – for Colorado – from October 14th on.

Arizona Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not a bad schedule for a program looking to take a big step forward.

Of the five Pac-12 road games, going to Stanford, Colorado, and Arizona State are all more than manageable. If the Cats can improve a bit, beating Washington State is a possibility, too.

The schedule is decent enough to get to at least six wins and a bowl game. It’s going to take an upset somewhere, but Washington, UCLA, Utah, and Oregon State all have to make the trip to the desert.

If all goes well, this shouldn’t come down to the date with Arizona State to get bowl eligible.

2023 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams