AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 17

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 17

AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 17

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Creighton Bluejays 18-11 (19)

24 Northwestern Wildcats 20-9 (21)

23 Kentucky Wildcats 20-9 (NR)

22 TCU Horned Frogs 19-10 (24)

21 Pitt Panthers 21-8 (NR)

20 Providence Friars 21-8 (20)

19 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-6 (15)

18 San Diego State Aztecs 23-5 (22)

17 UConn Huskies 21-7 (18)

16 Xavier Musketeers 21-8 (16)

15 Indiana Hoosiers 20-9 (17)

14 Miami Hurricanes 23-6 (13)

13 Tennessee Volunteers 21-8 (11)

12 Texas Longhorns 22-7 (8)

11 Gonzaga Bulldogs 25-5 (12)

10 Baylor Bears 21-8 (9)

9 Arizona Wildcats 24-5 (7)

8 Virginia Cavaliers 21-6 (6)

7 Kansas State Wildcats 22-7 (14)

6 Purdue Boilermakers 24-5 (5)

5 Marquette Golden Eagles 23-6 (10)

4 UCLA Bruins 25-4 (4)

3 Kansas Jayhawks 24-5 (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 25-4 (2)

1 Houston Cougars 27-2 (1)

