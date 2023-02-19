AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 16

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 16

AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 16

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 TCU Horned Frogs 18-9 (22)

24 Northwestern Wildcats 20-7 (NR)*

23 Providence Friars 20-7 (24)

22 NC State Wolfpack 21-7 (23)

21 San Diego State Aztecs 21-5 (21)

– Predictions for every Monday game

20 Iowa State Cyclones 17-9 (19)

19 UConn Huskies 20-7 (20)

18 Creighton Bluejays 18-9 (18)

17 Xavier Musketeers 20-7 (16)

16 Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-5 (17)

– Coaches Poll College Basketball Top 25 Prediction

15 Indiana Hoosiers 19-8 (14)

14 Kansas State Wildcats 20-7 (12)

13 Miami Hurricanes 22-5 (15)

12 Gonzaga Bulldogs 23-5 (13)

11 Tennessee Volunteers 20-7 (10)

– NCAA Tournament Bracket Prediction

10 Marquette Golden Eagles 21-6 (11)

9 Baylor Bears 20-7 (9)

8 Texas Longhorns 21-6 (6)

7 Arizona Wildcats 24-4 (8)

6 Virginia Cavaliers 21-4 (7)

– CFN College Basketball Rankings: 1-68

5 Purdue Boilermakers 24-4 (3)

4 UCLA Bruins 23-4 (4)

3 Kansas Jayhawks 22-5 (5)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 23-4 (1)

1 Houston Cougars 25-2 (2)

*Assuming a Northwestern win over Iowa

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s