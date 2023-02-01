AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2010 to 2019

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Kansas put together an amazing decade without any national championships to show for it. UConn got two, Duke won two of their own, and Villanova was amazing late in the decade with two national titles in three seasons.

Kansas didn’t win any, but because the final AP rankings come after the NCAA Tournament, the No. 1 team of the 2010s have it over all the national champs.

2010 Duke, 2011 UConn, 2012 Kentucky, 2013 Louisville, 2014 UConn, 2015 Duke, 2016 Villanova, 2017 North Carolina, 2018 Villanova, 2019 Virginia



AP Poll: 2010 to 2019 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kansas 204

2 Duke 192

3 Kentucky 152

4 North Carolina 142

5 Michigan State 135

6 Villanova 133

7 Virginia 116

8 Gonzaga 113

9 Arizona 102

10 Louisville 101

11 Ohio State 97

12 Michigan 88

13 Wisconsin 83

14 Purdue 82

14 Syracuse 82

16 West Virginia 72

17 Wichita State 61

18 Florida 58

19 Baylor 56

20 Notre Dame 54

21 Iowa State 50

22 New Mexico 48

23 Xavier 47

24 Kansas State 46

25 Georgetown 45

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Indiana 44, Tennessee 44, Cincinnati 43, Florida State 42, Miami 41, Oregon 39, Oklahoma 37, San Diego State 37, Pitt 36, Texas Tech 29, Maryland 28, Marquette 26, UCLA 26, BYU 25, SMU 25, UConn 25, Missouri 23, Butler 22, Creighton 21, Houston 20, Utah 20, Auburn 19, Texas 18, Texas A&M 16, Northern Iowa 15, LSU 14, Murray State 14, Saint Louis 14, Temple 14, Vanderbilt 12, Buffalo 11, Virginia Tech 10, Oklahoma State 9, Nevada 8, St. John’s 8, Utah State 8, Memphis 7, Saint Mary’s 7, Wofford 7, Clemson 6, Seton Hall 6, Arkansas 5, Cal 3, UNLV 3, VCU 3, Washington 3, Richmond 2, Iowa 1



