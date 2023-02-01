AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2000 to 2009

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Duke ended up on top of the AP rankings for the decade even though it won one national title. It was a decade of outliers with Syracuse, Michigan State, and Maryland all taking away an NCAA title, but it was Florida that was the star for a two year back-to-back stretch in a short run of brilliance that’s been a tad underappreciated ever since.

As noted throughout all of these rankings, the AP final top 25 came out at the end of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournaments.

2000 Michigan State, 2001 Duke, 2002 Maryland, 2003 Syracuse, 2004 UConn, 2005 North Carolina, 2006 Florida, 2007 Florida, 2008 Kansas, 2009 North Carolina



AP Poll: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Duke 200

2 Kansas 154

3 North Carolina 138

4 UConn 113

5 Pitt 111

6 Arizona 107

T7 Florida 106

T7 Illinois 106

T7 Texas 106

10 Kentucky 104

11 Oklahoma 103

12 Memphis 99

T13 Gonzaga 98

T13 Stanford 98

15 Michigan State 84

16 Louisville 82

17 UCLA 79

18 Ohio State 75

19 Syracuse 71

20 Maryland 70

21 Wisconsin 68

22 Wake Forest 64

T23 Cincinnati 58

T23 Oklahoma State 58

25 Boston College 51

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Tennessee 45, Villanova 45, Georgetown 44, Marquette 41, Washington 39, Xavier 38, Iowa State 36, Notre Dame 31, Oregon 31, LSU 28, Washington State 26, St. Joseph’s 25, Butler 24, Alabama 23, Mississippi State 22, Temple 21, Missouri 19, Nevada 17, St. John’s 17, Texas A&M 17, Purdue 16, Southern Illinois 15, Georgia Tech 13, Iowa 13, Drake 12, George Washington 12, Ole Miss 12, Creighton 11, NC State 11, USC 11, Dayton 10, Florida State 10, Indiana 10, Virginia 10, Utah 9, Miami 8, Tulsa 8, Arizona State 7, UNLV 7, Vanderbilt 7, Western Kentucky 7, Clemson 6, Providence 5, Georgia 4, Pacific 4, West Virginia 4, Winthrop 4, Davidson 3, Auburn 2, BYU 2, Texas Tech 2, Hawaii 1, UAB 1, Utah State 1



