AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 1960 to 1969

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 1960 to 1969 top 25 AP polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1960s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP final regular season No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

By a bazillion miles, this is easily the glitchiest decade of the bunch.

Obviously UCLA was the dominant program of the era as it ripped through the NCAA Tournament with five national titles in six years – and it’s No. 2 in this.

Why? The AP only ranked ten teams from 1961 to 1968, and Duke was a part of most of them, and UCLA wasn’t. Also, the final polls came out after the regular seasons, not the NCAA Tournament. By the way, the Blue Devils didn’t win any national titles in the 1960s.

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965

1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NCAA Basketball National Champions

1960 Ohio State, 1961 Cincinnati, 1962 Cincinnati, 1963 Loyola-Chicago, 1964 UCLA, 1965 UCLA, 1966 Texas Western (UTEP), 1967 UCLA, 1968 UCLA, 1969 UCLA



AP Poll: 1960 to 1969 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Duke 143

2 UCLA 123

3 Cincinnati 117

4 Kentucky 110

5 Ohio State 92

6 North Carolina 87

7 Davidson 75

8 Michigan 66

T9 Bradley 63

T9 St. Bonaventure 63

11 Villanova 62

12 Loyola-Chicago 61

T13 Kansas 52

T13 Louisville 52

T15 Houston 44

T15 St. Joseph’s 44

T17 Kansas State 42

T17 Mississippi State 42

T17 Wichita State 42

20 Colorado 41

T21 Utah 39

T21 UTEP 39

T21 Vanderbilt 39

24 West Virginia 38

25 Western Kentucky 36

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Providence 34, NYU 31, Boston College 27, St. John’s 25, Cal 24, Illinois 24, La Salle 24, Santa Clara 23, Arizona State 22, Princeton 21, New Mexico 20, Oregon State 20, Purdue 20, Columbia 19, Indiana 19, Minnesota 19, USC 19, Bowling Green 18, Iowa 18, Tennessee 18, Utah State 18, BYU 17, DePaul 17, Duquesne 17, Miami 16, Auburn 15, Drake 15, New Mexico State 14, Georgia Tech 13, South Carolina 13, Marquette 12, Saint Louis 11, Holy Cross 10, Notre Dame 9, Wake Forest 7



AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings | 1950s | 1960s

1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Top 20 1960 | 1961 | 1962 | 1963 | 1964 | 1965

1966 | 1967 | 1968 | 1969

College Football AP Greatest Programs of All-Time

NEXT: AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: 1969 Final Top 20