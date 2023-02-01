AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

According to the AP college football polls, where do all of the teams rank? Here are the top programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings.

The AP college football rankings have been the most consistent and reliable since 1936. No other ranking system provides a better historical snapshot of the last 90+ seasons. They just keep on marching along.

According to the AP final rankings for each season, how do all the college football teams rank since the start of the poll? According to the AP voters, what are the greatest programs of all-time?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our simple scoring system – the AP national champion in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

After several years of Oklahoma being a solid No. 1, we have a change up top – and at No. 2.

AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Teams Of All-Time

Based on the final AP rankings from 1935 through to Georgia’s second straight national championship after the 2022 season. Who earned the most all-time recognition from the AP voters?

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time 26-140 | 1930s | 1940s

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

@ColFootballNews



AP College Football Poll: 1936 to 2022 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Alabama 1150 (2)

2 Ohio State 1141 (3)

3 Oklahoma 1136 (1)

4 Michigan 1039 (5)

5 Notre Dame 1036 (4)

6 USC 851 (6)

T7 Nebraska 798 (7)

T7 Texas 798 (8)

9 Penn State 721 (9)

10 Tennessee 706 (10)

11 LSU 688 (11)

12 Georgia 682 (12)

13 Florida State 585 (14)

14 Auburn 584 (13)

15 Florida 551 (15)

16 Miami 534 (16)

17 UCLA 498 (17)

18 Clemson 497 (18)

19 Michigan State 472 (19)

20 Arkansas 444 (20)

21 Texas A&M 397 (21)

22 Washington 394 (23)

23 Wisconsin 378 (22)

24 Ole Miss 362 (24)

25 Iowa 344 (25)

AP Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time 26-140 | 1930s | 1940s

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

NEXT: AP College Football Rankings: Greatest Programs of All-Time 26 to 140