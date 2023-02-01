AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 2010 to 2019 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

It was the era of Alabama with four national championships and coming very, very close to a few others. Clemson rose up over the second half of the decade to be a superpower, but Ohio State was great, Oklahoma was always in the College Football Playoff mix and … it was Alabama’s decade.

2010s AP National Champions

2010 Auburn; 2011 Alabama; 2012 Alabama; 2013 Florida State; 2014 Ohio State; 2015 Alabama; 2016 Clemson; 2017 Alabama; 2018 Clemson; 2019 LSU

AP College Football Poll: 2010 to 2019 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Alabama 207

2 Ohio State 171

3 Clemson 168

4 Oklahoma 147

5 LSU 124

6 Oregon 115

7 Georgia 110

8 Florida State 103

9 Stanford 96

10 Notre Dame 93

T11 Michigan State 89

T11 Wisconsin 89

13 Baylor 81

14 TCU 71

15 USC 70

16 Florida 69

17 Michigan 66

18 Oklahoma State 65

19 Penn State 63

20 Auburn 58

21 South Carolina 57

22 UCF 53

23 Washington 46

24 Texas A&M 39

25 Boise State 36

Others Receiving Votes: T26 Kansas State 33, T26 Missouri 33, 28 Louisville 31, 29 Iowa 29, 30 Utah 27, T31 Houston 26, T31 Northwestern 26, T31 UCLA 26, T34 Ole Miss 25, T34 Texas 25, 36 West Virginia 23, 37 Mississippi State 22, 38 Arkansas 21, T39 Arizona State 19, T39 Miami 19, 41 Georgia Tech 18, 42 Virginia Tech 17, T43 Minnesota 16, T43 Washington State 16, T45 Kentucky 14, T45 Navy 14, T45 Utah State 14, 48 USF 12, T49 Maryland 11, T49 North Carolina 11, T49 Western Michigan 11, 52 Colorado 9, T53 Cincinnati 8, T53 Tennessee 8, T55 Appalachian State 7, T55 Arizona 7, T55 Army 7, T58 Oregon State 6, T58 Southern Miss 6, T60 San Jose State 5, T60 Vanderbilt 5, T62 Air Force 4, T62 Northern Illinois 4, T64 Duke 3, T64 Marshall 3,T64 NC State 3, T64 Nebraska 3, 68 WKU 2, 69 San Diego State 1

