AP College Football Poll, Rankings: 1940 to 1949 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1940 to 1949 top 25 AP college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final AP rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1940s?

Take all the AP final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the AP national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Michigan only won one AP national championship in the 1940s – Notre Dame won four, Army two, and Minnesota two – but the consistency mattered. Michigan was in the top nine of every AP poll of the decade.

1940s AP National Champions

1949 Notre Dame; 1948 Michigan, 1947 Notre Dame, 1946 Notre Dame, 1945 Army, 1944 Army, 1943 Notre Dame, 1942 Ohio State, 1941 Minnesota, 1940 Minnesota

AP College Football Poll: 1940 to 1949 Final All-Time Rankings

1 Michigan 210

2 Notre Dame 201

3 Army 146

4 Ohio State 124

5 Tennessee 103

6 Texas 97

7 Duke 86

8 Minnesota 85

9 Navy 83

10 Penn 79

11 Georgia Tech 78

12 Georgia 77

13 Northwestern 69

T14 Oklahoma 67

T14 North Carolina 67

16 Alabama 66

17 Cal 56

18 USC 52

19 Tulsa 51

20 SMU 49

21 LSU 47

22 Rice 45

23 Iowa Pre-Flight 44

24 Boston College 39

25 Stanford 38

Others Receiving Votes: Santa Clara 37, Texas A&M 37, Mississippi State 35, UCLA 35, Fordham 34, Illinois 33, Ole Miss 33, William & Mary 33, Cornell 32, March Field 32, Bainbridge NTS 30, Washington 30, Great Lakes Navy 29, Indiana 28, Saint Mary’s (CA) Pre-Flight 26, Missouri 25, Pacific 23, Randolph Field 23, Wisconsin 23, Oklahoma State 21, Purdue 21, Michigan State 19, Nebraska 19, Del Monte Pre-Flight 18, Duquesne 18, Holy Cross 17, NC State 17, Oregon 17, Washington State 16, Clemson 15, Kentucky 15, Kansas 14, Oregon State 14, Vanderbilt 14, Yale 14, Georgetown 13, Norman Naval Air Station 13, Tulane 13, Villanova 13, Wake Forest 13, Columbia 12, Maryland 12, Arkansas 10, Auburn 10, Dartmouth 10, El Toro Marines 10, Hardin-Simmons 9, Colorado College 8, Fort Pierce 8, Princeton 8, Delaware 7, Lafayette 7, Baylor 6, Second Air Force 6

