Alabama vs LSU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama vs LSU prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Alabama vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Alabama (19-3), LSU (12-10)

Alabama vs LSU Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

That’s how you bounce back.

Alabama was a little big sluggish – to be nice about it – in a clunker of a 93-69 loss at Oklahoma, and followed it up with a 101-44 win over Vanderbilt the offense clicking perfectly.

What was the biggest difference? The Oklahoma offense hit everything – including from the outside – but Alabama is normally a killer at stopping teams from hitting the three.

LSU is on a nine game losing streak, partially because it has gone dead cold from three, but …

Why LSU Will Win

Let’s just say the Tigers are due.

No, they haven’t been great from three, but it’s the defense that’s having the biggest problem. It’s not stopping anyone, and it’s not going to slow down the Alabama attack. However, LSU is good when it’s able to manufacture ways to score.

It’s 8-1 when scoring 72 points or more and 12-4 when scoring more than 59 points. Alabama might be able to rock on D, but it only allowed fewer than 60 points five times.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

To beat Alabama you have to get to 82 points – Alabama is 17-0 when it allows fewer – and LSU doesn’t have the firepower to make that happen.

It’s been way too much of a struggle for the Tigers. They’re going to try to slow this down, but they won’t be able to hit from the outside consistently enough to make something happen against a Bama team that will go on one big run to put this well out of reach.

Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Line

Alabama 78, LSU 65

Must See Ranking: 3

