2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings

What college players are leaving early for the 2023 NFL Draft? Where will the underclassmen go and how do they all rank by position?
2023 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 16
Draft Date: April 27-April 29
Where: Kansas City, MO
This will be updated throughout the day as the underclassmen declarations are finalized.
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College
Past Underclassmen 2022 | 2021 | 2020
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Quarterbacks
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft (and NOT based on how good we think they are … that’s here.)
1 Will Levis Kentucky
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
2 Bryce Young Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
3 CJ Stroud Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
4 Anthony Richardson Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
5 Tanner McKee Stanford
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
6 Jaren Hall BYU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
