2023 NFL Draft Projections Position Rankings: Pre-Combine

Where do all of the top pro prospects rank before the NFL Combine? From the college perspective, here are all the top position players.

2023 NFL Combine: February 28-March 6

Draft Date: April 27-April 29

Where: Indianapolis, IN

CFN 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties

Top 100 2023 NFL Prospects, Pre-Combine

2023 NFL Combine Participants

2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Quarterbacks

Ranked based on how good – from the college perspective – we think all the top prospects look before the 2023 NFL Combine.

1 Bryce Young Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

2 CJ Stroud Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top 10 Overall

3 Anthony Richardson Florida

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Will Levis Kentucky

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

5 Hendon Hooker Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

6 Jake Haener Fresno State

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

7 Tanner McKee Stanford

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 5th

8 Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

9 Jaren Hall BYU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

10 Malik Cunningham Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

11 Max Duggan TCU

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: 6th

12 Stetson Bennett Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

13 Tyson Bagent Shepherd

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Clayton Tune Houston

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Aidan O’Connell Purdue

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Pre-Combine Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings, Pre-Combine: Running Backs