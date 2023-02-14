2023 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl 1-31

2023 NFL Draft: The Super Bowl is over, and now the first round draft order is set. Who should go where in the latest mock draft?

2023 NFL Draft: Mock Draft First Round Post-Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is over, Sean Payton is off to coach Denver, and we have the first round NFL Draft order.

For now.

This will/should change up several times in several ways over the next several weeks in what should be among the craziest drafts ever for trades.

With that said, as always, there are no projected trades here – mock drafts should always be played straight until a trade is done, or there’s a credible enough report to suggest something big is about to happen. That doesn’t mean there isn’t some acknowledgement of what the latest rumors are.

Here’s the best guess idea for each team along with why the pick makes sense.

31 Kansas City

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

Previous Mock Draft Call: Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

Kansas City does what it does when it comes to the draft, with perceived value not that big of a deal. But who’s complaining? Ten rookies played a role in the Super Bowl? That’s insane. Wide receiver would be nice, but finding more versatile protection for 15 matters more than anything else.

30 Philadelphia

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Alabama

Previous Mock Draft Call: Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

The Eagles need lots and lots of defense considering what they’re likely going to lose in free agency, but there’s also the possibility of losing some of the backs in the rotation, too. Again, defense and more defense, but … here’s the call. The Eagles go Texas RB Bijan Robinson at the 10 and defense here, or defense with the earlier pick and the perfect fit of Gibbs here.

29 New Orleans (from Denver)

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

Previous Mock Draft Call: John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota

The Saints might be in the trading derby to move up to get a quarterback. They also need more playmakers on the defensive front, and Foskey is a versatile option who’d be an instant starter.

28 Cincinnati

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

Previous Mock Draft Call: Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland

The Bengals are in a nice place – they don’t have any screaming needs. However, they could use some upgrades and an infusion of few more options. Giving Mr. Burrow his own – in a perfect world – Travis Kelce would be fun.

27 Buffalo

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee

Previous Mock Draft Call: Brian Branch S Alabama

Josh Allen makes everyone else better, but even more pop at receiver would be devastating. The Bills will go high-end playmaker here and then dive in on defense and offensive line over the rest of the draft.

26 Dallas

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

Previous Mock Draft Call: Jordan Addison WR USC

Maybe there’s a defensive back coming off the board here – South Carolina CB Cam Smith would fit nicely. The offense doesn’t exactly need more firepower, but it could use an upgrade at No. 2 WR on the other side of CeeDee Lamb.

25 New York Giants

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Quentin Johnson WR TCU

Previous Mock Draft Call: Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

The Giants will be the Giants – they’ll probably find some interior lineman who ends up doing just fine – but the value is at receiver. That just so happens to be one of the team’s desperate needs.

24 Jacksonville

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

Previous Mock Draft Call: Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

The defensive front needs more help, and linebacker might be a bit of a luxury item considering the other needs, but Sanders is too good to fall any further.

23 Minnesota Vikings

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

Previous Mock Draft Call: Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Cornerback. No matter what.

22 Baltimore Ravens

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Jordan Addison WR USC

Previous Mock Draft Call: Quentin Johnson WR TCU

Now is when the receiver run starts. Take your pick of any one of a number of star prospects, but the thought is that they’ll drop a wee bit. No matter what, it would be malpractice to not give Lamar Jackson a few elite targets to work with – assuming he’s still the Raven QB and not a, say, Buccaneer or Raider.

21 Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Siaki Ika DT Baylor

Previous Mock Draft Call: O’Cyrus Torrence OG Florida

Offensive line or defensive line. Ika might not be the versatile defensive lineman the Chargers might be looking for, but he’ll be an anchor to work around.

